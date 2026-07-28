Commanders Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels

The Washington Commanders are set to play three preseason games before the NFL regular season begins this fall. One of those games will be held at Northwest Stadium, while the other two are on the road. Washington will open at home against the Miami Dolphins; they will then travel for the next two weeks to face the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens.



All three games will be televised locally on WUSA9, while the preseason finale against Baltimore will also receive national coverage on NFL Network.

Washington Commanders 2026 Preseason Schedule

Week Date Matchup Time TV Week 1 Friday, Aug. 14 Miami Dolphins at Commanders 7 p.m. ET WUSA9 Week 2 Saturday, Aug. 22 Commanders at Detroit Lions Noon ET WUSA9 Week 3 Friday, Aug. 28 Commanders at Baltimore Ravens 6 p.m. ET WUSA9, NFL Network

How to Watch Commanders Preseason Games

It is important to remember that while all games air locally on WUSA9, Washington's CBS affiliate, NFL+ carries all live out-of-market preseason games. It should also be noted that the Baltimore game will air nationally on NFL Network.



The games can also be heard on BIG 100.3 FM.

Preseason Week 1: Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders

Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Northwest Stadium | WUSA9



The Commanders will play host to the Dolphins for a joint practice session just days before Washington's only home game of the preseason. In the past, those joint sessions have tended to be better gauges of where the team is than the game itself.



The game should give us insight into the top roster battles that have emerged over the last few weeks.

Preseason Week 2: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Saturday, Aug. 22 at Noon ET

Ford Field | WUSA9



The Lions game will mark Washington's first road trip of the preseason schedule and the only game not attached to a joint practice. Traditionally, the middle preseason game gives the best look at players coaches plan to use during the season or those they need more film on.



This could be a good game to get a better look at offensive-line combinations, secondary roles and the backup quarterback competition. It's important to note the noon start time.

Preseason Week 3: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

Friday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. ET

M&T Bank Stadium | WUSA9 and NFL Network



The third and final preseason game before roster cuts will come after a joint practice session in Owings Mills, Maryland. Normally, the final preseason game features players still trying to make the roster, so the joint practice will likely give Washington's first-team units their most important matchup work of the week.



The game will be shown locally and on NFL Network.

When Does the Commanders' Regular Season Begin?

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Members of the Washington Commanders Command Force cheer in the end zone prior to the game between the Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington will open its regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.



This page will be updated if any preseason kickoff times or broadcast information change.

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