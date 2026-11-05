Commanders Mailbag: Is Luke McCaffrey Being Overlooked? Did Dan Quinn Win Back Trust?

We want to hear from you! Each week, we invite you, the Burgundy and Gold faithful, to send in your Washington Commanders questions about everything going on in Ashburn/Landover. We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have their take heard in the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag, so we'll answer questions on either Monday or Friday, depending on the volume of responses each week.



You can send your Washington Commanders questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+si@gmail.com.



Washington’s top receiver is out for the year, yet Luke McCaffrey remains outside the main receiver rotation. This week’s mailbag examines what’s blocking his opportunity and how much confidence Dan Quinn’s Eagles win should restore.

Luke McCaffrey looked good on that long kickoff return, but he barely played on offense. With Terry out for the year, is there a reason he still isn’t getting more opportunities at receiver?

Question from Nigel F. via email



That's a great question that I've written about here before. From what I can tell, the staff likes McCaffrey, or he wouldn't be on the roster, but he somehow keeps falling outside of the group that gets the main share of the offensive snaps at receiver. Against Philadelphia, McCaffrey played just three offensive snaps. Antonio Williams played 50, Treylon Burks 40, and Stefon Diggs 39. The team loaded up at receiver this offseason, giving the staff options even after McLaurin went down.

#Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey’s two great returns set the team up in great field position



On the kickoff return for 44 yds, that was his longest of the season. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/BPqPWQGC3b — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) November 2, 2026

The receiver room may not be big on names outside of McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, but rookie Antonio Williams is emerging fast, and whenever Treylon Burks can stay healthy, he routinely produces. Add in the attention tight end Chig Okonkwo gets, and there's not much left for McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, or Van Jefferson. On film, McCaffrey gets open, so offensive coordinator David Blough has to make the scheme work with the talent they have. With injuries playing a factor, McCaffrey will likely get his shot to show what he brings to the field before the end of the season.

Hey Phil, I’m trying not to get carried away with one win, but Sunday felt different. Did it change your opinion of Dan Quinn, or do you need to see it again against the Rams before you start buying in?

Question from Reggie D. on Facebook



Last Sunday night was fun to watch, but we should keep things in perspective when it comes to changing our opinion of the third-year coach after his second win of the season against a team on a big losing streak. That said, do all winning streaks start somewhere? Certainly, but yes, I'll have to see it over multiple weeks before opinions start to shift. Washington still committed nine penalties coming out of the bye. Quinn really set himself up for a slow start filled with questions when he hired two first-time NFL coordinators in a season he needed to show improvement.



What I'm really interested in this week is how well they can stand up to the Rams' two-headed monster at running back, with both starting defensive tackles now on injured reserve and one of their replacements, Shy Tuttle, banged up.



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