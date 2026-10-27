Commanders Power Rankings Deliver a Harsh Reminder Ahead of Eagles Rematch

Each week during the regular season, we'll look at what the national media is saying about the Washington Commanders via various publications' NFL Power Polls. With it being Week 8, things are starting to get clearer for several teams.



The Washington Commanders didn't play in Week 7, but that didn't do much to change how the national media sees them.



Coming out of their bye week at 1-4-1, Washington is still sitting near the bottom of most national power rankings, with a Sunday night divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles waiting.



* Side note: Many have asked whether these polls are helpful, which is a fair question. One way to look at them is as a way to broaden your perspective on what others believe. Not to mention, sometimes it's fun to see the national media guys bump around in the dark, chasing their tails, clueless.

Commanders Power Rankings

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders WR Treylon Burks (13) attempts to make a catch as San Francisco 49ers DB Deommodore Lenoir (2) defends during the 4th quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Note: The table above links each poll to the corresponding publication name.



Last week’s Power Ranking Index: No. 26

HIGHEST Ranking: No. 19

LOWEST Ranking: No. 30

Last week’s result: bye week

This week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles



ESPN had this to say (29th):



Styles, the No. 7 pick, has been exactly what Washington had hoped. His speed has made a difference on numerous plays, including on a pass breakup versus San Francisco in Week 6 when he stripped receiver Mike Evans to cause an incompletion. Styles leads Washington with 46 tackles and is second with three for a loss. He has a sack, an interception and a forced fumble -- one of three NFL linebackers to have each of those. His four pass breakups is tied for second most among all linebackers.-- John Keim

CBS Sports had this to say (29th)



They come off their bye with a lot of pressure on Dan Quinn to start winning games, beginning with a home game against the Eagles. They aren't out of the division race yet, though. — Pete Prisco



NFL.com had this to say (24th)



No movement for Washington, a team that likely welcomed last week's bye and must make the most of the extra preparation time. A key NFC East rematch awaits with Philadelphia, and the Commanders will hope to again rely on the stylings of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who must find new avenues after losing Terry McLaurin to a season-ending injury. — Nick Shook

Fox Sports had this to say (27th):



Dan Quinn still has his job, which is something of a minor upset as the Commanders return from their bye week. And if they didn’t make the change already, then he’ll probably hang on until the end of the season. The good news for them is the schedule isn’t particularly tough the rest of the way, at least until they get to their late-season road trip through Minnesota and Jacksonville. And the NFC East still stinks, so there are still opportunities to take the division if they don’t fall too far behind. But lower your expectations. They’re 1-4-1 for a reason, and it’s not a good one. — Ralph Vacchiano



Sports Illustrated had this to say (27th):



At 1–4–1, Dan Quinn doesn’t have the longest odds of survival in the NFL, but it’s close. His most recent press conferences have been a Greatest Hits of coaches who understand their backs are against the wall. Guys will get benched quicker. Younger players have to step up. You know the drill. — Conor Orr

Yahoo Sports had this to say (24th):



The big question for the Commanders coming out of the bye will be how to replace top receiver Terry McLaurin, who is done for the season with a torn patellar tendon. Stefon Diggs' role will increase, though he is miscast as a top option at this point in his career. Tight end Chig Okonkwo had season highs with seven catches on seven targets last week, and his usage will have to increase without McLaurin. Rookie receiver Antonio Williams, a third-round draft pick who has shown flashes, has a big opportunity ahead.



The Commanders are 1-4-1 but not completely out of the NFC East race due to the malaise elsewhere in the division. But the Commanders first need to figure out how to adequately replace their best pass catcher. — Frank Schwab



Pro Football Talk had this to say (30th)



Did Dan Quinn know it was the bye week? — Mike Florio



The Athletic had this to say (27th)



It’s always something with the Commanders this season. Jayden Daniels not spiking the ball quickly enough in a tie with the Giants. Dan Quinn seemingly not realizing it was fourth down (though he disputes that) in a loss to the 49ers. As our Barry Svrluga noted, it’s never a good sign when so much time is spent trying to read your coach’s lips. — Chad Graff and Josh Kendall



Walter Football had this to say (19th)



Another week, another coaching gaffe by Dan Quinn, who yelled for this team to go for a field goal after Jayden Daniels foolishly threw the ball away on fourth down. Daniels, meanwhile, looked like he pissed his pants at the prospect of scrambling into a Fred Warner-led linebacker group. The giant wuss ran for only 10 yards in a loss. Pathetic!

Put all nine together, and the Commanders land at an average ranking of No. 26.2, almost identical to last week's 26.1.



Six of the nine publications still have Washington ranked No. 27 or worse. That's not exactly a ringing endorsement for a team coming off its bye week, but the Commanders will have a chance to do something about it Sunday night against Philadelphia.



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