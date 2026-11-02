Commanders Snap Judgment: Why Antonio Williams Should Stay Ahead of Diggs and Burks

Stefon Diggs caught the touchdown, and Treylon Burks supplied the biggest gain. But neither veteran was the receiver the Washington Commanders used most in Sunday night's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. That was Antonio Williams. The rookie led Washington with seven targets and five catches for 54 yards, and his snap count showed how much work he's getting with Terry McLaurin out for the season. Now the question is whether Washington keeps putting that much of its passing game in his hands.



Snap Judgment : Williams (50 snaps - 83%) led the receivers in playing time, ahead of Burks (40 snaps - 67%) and Diggs (39 snaps - 65%). I'd keep him at the front of this rotation.



Williams caught three passes for 20 yards on Washington’s 89-yard touchdown drive. His five-yard catch on third-and-4 kept the possession alive, and a 10-yard reception on second-and-10 moved the chains again. In the fourth quarter, his 30-yard catch was the biggest gain on the drive that pushed Washington’s lead to 19-10.

Antonio Williams was sensational Sunday night. Unguardable pic.twitter.com/uh06r9UegT — Nick Akridge (@nick_akridge) November 2, 2026

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) fumbles the ball against Washington Commanders defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charles Omenihu returned with Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw inactive, finishing with a sack, three quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery.



Snap Judgment : Omenihu played 46 defensive snaps (67%), compared with 49 for K’Lavon Chaisson, 45 for Odafe Oweh and 40 for Dorance Armstrong. I'd keep him involved when the front gets healthier.



Omenihu was also credited with a quarterback hit on the fourth-down pass Rasul Douglas intercepted late in the fourth quarter. Douglas returned it to Philadelphia’s 37, and Washington scored on its next possession.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Ekeler finished with eight carries for 36 yards and scored on the two-point conversion.



Snap Judgment : Rachaad White (28 snaps - 47%) led the backfield, followed by Ekeler (20 snaps - 33%) and Jeremy McNichols (12 snaps - 20%). Ekeler played seven snaps against San Francisco, so Quinn followed through on giving him more work.



Ekeler’s 18-yard run took Washington to Philadelphia’s 8-yard line in the second quarter. Diggs caught the tying touchdown on the next snap.



The backfield split could change again against the Rams. Quinn said Monday that Jeremy McNichols has a midfoot injury and added, “I'm concerned it's serious.” More scans are planned for Tuesday. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt still on injured reserve, Washington could need Ekeler to handle more work if McNichols can’t play.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) misses a field goal against Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most interesting takeaways from glancing at the snap counts for Sunday night's Commanders vs. Eagles game was seeing Mike Sainristil's jersey number next to his total number of defensive snaps. That's right: Sainristil played 16 special teams snaps, but zero on defense, as Washington beat Philadelphia 27-10. Now the question becomes: where does he fit in the defensive rotation after a game in which Washington never used him there?



Snap Judgment : Amik Robertson (68 snaps - 99%), Trey Amos (60 snaps - 87%), and Rasul Douglas (32 snaps - 46%) handled Washington’s cornerback snaps against Philadelphia.



Quinn said Monday that Amos no longer needs the workload restriction he had against San Francisco. He also praised Nick Cross’ work at nickel, where Washington used him near the line of scrimmage and as a blitzer.



One question for Daronte Jones at his next press conference is why Sainristil never entered on defense. The next game will tell us whether he gets back into the rotation, Williams continues to lead the receivers in opportunities, and Omenihu stays this involved up front.



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