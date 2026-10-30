Commanders News: Treylon Burks Misses Practice With McLaurin Out Before Eagles Rematch | Burgundy Roundup

Treylon Burks missed Thursday’s practice with Terry McLaurin on IR. Stefon Diggs returned, and Saquon Barkley missed another Eagles practice. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Stefon Diggs returned to full practice Thursday, as Dan Quinn expected, but the Commanders’ injury report brought a new concern at receiver. Treylon Burks, limited Wednesday with a foot injury, missed Thursday's practice. With Terry McLaurin on injured reserve, Washington has one more practice before it must decide what its receiving group will look like against Philadelphia.



Javon Kinlaw (knee) and John Bates (shoulder) also missed practice for the second straight day. Nick Allegretti was added to the report with a back injury and did not participate. Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) and Jer’Zhan Newton (pectoral) remained limited. Newton’s 21-day practice window is open, but Washington would still have to activate him from injured reserve for him to play Sunday.



Wednesday’s walkthrough gave the Eagles an estimated injury report. Thursday’s full practice produced the same six nonparticipants, including Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back), DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Barkley’s availability matters even more after Philadelphia placed Dameon Pierce on injured reserve Wednesday. Jaydon Blue is now the Eagles’ only healthy running back on the active roster, with Elijah Mitchell on the practice squad.



Offensive coordinator David Blough gave a clearer picture Thursday of what Washington worked on during the bye. The staff has simplified some personnel groupings and names to help the offense get out of the huddle faster and avoid the shifts and formation penalties that have put it behind the sticks. Blough called third and fourth down the unit’s “biggest hangup.” He also said Antonio Williams should get more snaps and targets without McLaurin, while Austin Ekeler’s role can continue to grow.



Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones said Washington has held more meetings with its entire front to improve how players identify protections and rush together. He wants the defense to execute its pressure assignments and win the one-on-one matchups those calls create. Preparing for Tanner McKee instead of Jalen Hurts has not changed Jones’ approach. With Kinlaw still missing practice, Sunday will show whether Washington can get its rush working together against Philadelphia.

Commanders PR

Commanders News From the Day

On Sunday night (November 1), the Washington Commanders host the Philadelphia Eagles; they’ll be playing for the first time in 13 days after a tale of two halves against the 49ers on MNF. The following week, Washington will host the Rams on Sunday, November 8, before they travel to play the Giants on Thursday Night Football on November 12. For those doing the math, that's three games in 12 days, with the New York game coming on the short week.

Nice to see Terry in good spirits 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sgcm0pgr8o — brady (@burgermanders) October 29, 2026

Via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in D.C., Wilks is expected to join the coaching staff as of Sunday night vs. the Eagles.



After the Week 6 loss to the 49ers, the Commanders hired Wilks to assist with game-planning . Before even one game was played under that new arrangement, Wilks will be doing more.

Drew Stevens continues to give Washington reasons to feel better about its kicking situation. He made his only field-goal attempt against San Francisco, a 51-yarder, bringing his streak to seven straight makes and his season total to 10-of-12 (83.3%). He's also now made three field goals from at least 50 yards, setting a Washington rookie season record, while his 57-yarder against Seattle remains the longest by a rookie in franchise history.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn identified coordination between the rush and coverage as an area the staff examined during the bye. An extra rusher needs time to arrive. An immediate, uncontested throw can beat the pressure before it reaches the quarterback, leaving the defense at a natural disadvantage if the offense executes. "I'd love to see us, whether it's blitzing or rush coverage together, really being in sync with that," Quinn said.

Podcasts

Commanders Turning the Corner?

On this episode of The Lake Lewis Jr. Show, Lake delivers firsthand reporting, expert football analysis, and an inside look at the Washington Commanders and if the team is ready to turn the corner and get their season back on tack.



Episode 1,442 - Jayden Daniels reveals major area in which he must improve & addresses Kurt Warner criticism. Daniels was really good during his Wednesday presser.



Why Adam Peters was right not to "just pay Terry."



Why does Washington have so few sacks?https://t.co/i8iWIG7Ao0 — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 29, 2026

Interviews

Pro Football Plus: Antonio Williams may be a big factor in this game on Sunday night against the Eagles. Ask him to critique himself going into this game. Who will step up and meet the challenge in the wide receiver room. pic.twitter.com/jhecdp65n0 — Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) October 30, 2026

Caught up with Commanders CB Trey Amos after today's practice.



Talked:

> confidence in getting a win this Sunday

> what is the defense taking from the second half against the niners into the rest of the season

> what's possible this week because of the bye

> not putting too… pic.twitter.com/eZCpGVAksP — Casey Kay (@caseykaytv) October 29, 2026

I caught up with LT Brandon Coleman after Thursday's practice.



On Sunday's game against the Eagles, he said "it's about who's going to be violent. Who's going to be physical. Who wants it more? pic.twitter.com/m0QHrZne9z — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 29, 2026

LIVE: OC David Blough speaks to the media before practice https://t.co/z3Uzqb7OYk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2026

Putting together four quarters of winning football is something that continues to be echoed from the Washington Commanders.



What's the confidence level in the team being able to do so?



Talked with Josh Conerly Jr. about it today⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4uCLs1qyYN — Casey Kay (@caseykaytv) October 29, 2026

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