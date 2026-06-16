Commanders Mandatory Minicamp Day 1: Takeaways, Quotes & Clips From June 16
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The Washington Commanders opened mandatory minicamp in Ashburn, Virginia, on Tuesday, entering the last portion of Phase 3 of the offseason program.
Head coach Dan Quinn spoke before practice, making it clear to everyone that the roster is not decided in June. The team then began the first mandatory minicamp session, which was followed by several player interviews. The team is set to spend the next three days going through their offseason program for the last time, then take several weeks off before training camp starts in late July.
Dan Quinn Quotes
Dan Quinn On QB Jaden Daniels’ Pre-Snap Abilities & Mental Quickness
"I would say his mental quickness is so elite. I would say in this system there'll be less... there's more chances for him to put onto a different play. So, some recognition from a defense, what's their disguise look like? How do you go into those spaces? So, I don't know if that's processing, but it's much like pre-snap recognition and getting in the play that we'd like to be in into that space, then allow some of his athletic ability or processing for a certain play to take over. So, it's different, but I would say it's not all processing. Some of it's like, you know, pre-snap indicators, what could do to put into a better play, and that's a process to go through as well, and he's done a really good job of that."
Dan Quinn on Early Offense and Defense System Evaluations
Offense: "Their ability to get in and out of plays quickly... How can they change a play and get into the next one to give us the best advantage on a particular play. So, I would say recognition and knowing there's a couple of plays that they could have as their menu... The ability to get in and out of those takes a lot of discipline. That's been one thing that I've been pleased—I'd say they're ahead of the curve on that."
Defense: "Defensively, I would say I like the disguises that I see, you know, from the back seven in this type of format... The disguising, the movements on the defense, I think that's something that I've been impressed by. You know, the communication from linebackers, safeties, back and forth, those would be two things that jump out to me so far."
Commanders Beat: Live Tweets During the First Session
Player Interviews After Practice
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone