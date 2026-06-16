Commanders Mandatory Minicamp Day 1: Takeaways, Quotes & Clips From June 16

The Washington Commanders opened mandatory minicamp in Ashburn, Virginia, on Tuesday, entering the last portion of Phase 3 of the offseason program.



Head coach Dan Quinn spoke before practice, making it clear to everyone that the roster is not decided in June. The team then began the first mandatory minicamp session, which was followed by several player interviews. The team is set to spend the next three days going through their offseason program for the last time, then take several weeks off before training camp starts in late July.

Dan Quinn Quotes

Dan Quinn On QB Jaden Daniels’ Pre-Snap Abilities & Mental Quickness

"I would say his mental quickness is so elite. I would say in this system there'll be less... there's more chances for him to put onto a different play. So, some recognition from a defense, what's their disguise look like? How do you go into those spaces? So, I don't know if that's processing, but it's much like pre-snap recognition and getting in the play that we'd like to be in into that space, then allow some of his athletic ability or processing for a certain play to take over. So, it's different, but I would say it's not all processing. Some of it's like, you know, pre-snap indicators, what could do to put into a better play, and that's a process to go through as well, and he's done a really good job of that."

Dan Quinn on Early Offense and Defense System Evaluations

Offense : "Their ability to get in and out of plays quickly... How can they change a play and get into the next one to give us the best advantage on a particular play. So, I would say recognition and knowing there's a couple of plays that they could have as their menu... The ability to get in and out of those takes a lot of discipline. That's been one thing that I've been pleased—I'd say they're ahead of the curve on that."



Defense : "Defensively, I would say I like the disguises that I see, you know, from the back seven in this type of format... The disguising, the movements on the defense, I think that's something that I've been impressed by. You know, the communication from linebackers, safeties, back and forth, those would be two things that jump out to me so far."

Day 1 of minicamp. Dan Quinn said they will practice all 3 days. pic.twitter.com/kueb7ihIH6 — John Keim (@john_keim) June 16, 2026

Teacher and the pupil.



Laremy Tunsil and Josh Conerly Jr. pic.twitter.com/BxEr2rV1Mv — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 16, 2026

Per Dan Quinn, everyone will practice in some form today except the four players coming off end-of-season surgery (Armstrong, Wise, Settle, Amos). That includes Bill, Terry and Antonio Williams. pic.twitter.com/SUaTnnNr1J — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 16, 2026

My favorite of the RB drills with Bill as a part of the group pic.twitter.com/7hFjWpHcc5 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 16, 2026

DQ said Van Jefferson was the receiver that stood out the most through the offseason schedule … him and Dyami pic.twitter.com/9q3FUnk6No — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 16, 2026

Hoping to see this 10-12 times a game this season pic.twitter.com/4f9fhkxaOI — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 16, 2026

Jayden Daniels sighting pic.twitter.com/rr9oV51ODQ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 16, 2026

Dan Quinn likes what he's seeing from Van Jefferson pic.twitter.com/SWbt6hanWf — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 16, 2026

Today’s Commanders kicking competition.



Jake Moody: 4/6, long of 54, missed one from 48 and another shorter kick.

Drew Stevens: 6/6, long of 54 — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) June 16, 2026

Watch Sonny Styles work. pic.twitter.com/TVumr5x5lb — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 16, 2026

Josh Conerly got some extra coaching after practice today from Laremy Tunsil pic.twitter.com/IVpKYs2WoX — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 16, 2026

Here’s a look at WR Van Jefferson, a guy Head Coach Dan Quinn said has caught his eye so far this offseason in the WR room. pic.twitter.com/XfxcgJ1un9 — Skylar Nelson (@SkyMad03) June 16, 2026

Player Interviews After Practice

Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey entering year 3 in Washington.



Luke says you can tell the intent and detail in the David Blough offense.



He also said Jayden has become more of a leader in the huddle. pic.twitter.com/rr1BhuL9er — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 16, 2026

Kaytron Allen = football player



The Commanders rookie RB said, "when the pads come on that's my type of party for sure." pic.twitter.com/2xzepJbhSZ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 16, 2026

Commanders WR Jaylin Lane says his footwork has gotten a lot better.



In and out of breaks and conditioning has also been a big focus in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/K5sLmOk3xV — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 16, 2026

"He said we gotta be a whole bunch of Denzel Washingtons, great actors"



-Johnny Newton on Coach Quinn saying he likes the disguises from the back 7@JPFinlayNBCS #RaiseHail#Commanders pic.twitter.com/Tkaga5WNgS — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) June 16, 2026

#Commanders LB FRANKIE LUVU IS READY TO PUT 2K25 BEHIND HIM & RAISE HAIL IN 2026 😤 pic.twitter.com/3NJxsFu9wY — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 16, 2026

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