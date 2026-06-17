Commanders Minicamp Day 2: Takeaways, Clips and Roster Highlights From June 17

The Washington Commanders were back at it again on Wednesday at Ashburn, Virginia, for day two of mandatory minicamp. The team was able to work through practice with a couple of players talking to the media in the afternoon (below). They will have one more minicamp practice tomorrow, then wrap up their offseason program and take a break before returning to training camp in late July.



Head Coach Dan Quinn has been open about using this year's mandatory minicamp sessions to sort out the team's depth. In the process, Quinn looks to find out where his club stands in case they need to rely on the next man up to save them in a pinch. Quinn figures the team would be better served by knowing what they have up front, which is why he's focused on that this week. The Commanders went 5-12 a season ago after injuries derailed the momentum Quinn built following a trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, his first year with the franchise.

Live Tweets From Commanders Mandatory Minicamp:

Mini Camp day 2: David Blough looking on as Jayden warms up pic.twitter.com/NAb49kJVqD — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 17, 2026

Jayden Daniels working on his footwork at the start of Day 2 of Commanders minicamp pic.twitter.com/SUJRzCJsuy — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

Some real good feet here from Chig, Sinnott and White pic.twitter.com/j7a57TWrtV — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 17, 2026

Rachaad White and Bill catching some balls out of the backfield pic.twitter.com/rkxdWTlWgk — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

WR’s going through the chute with Anthony Lynn running the drills - Terry and Antonio Williams were off to the side. Both guys doing individuals now. pic.twitter.com/sfJgngV4z4 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 17, 2026

Watch Josh Conerly Jr. putting in the work pic.twitter.com/DpCfCO1ke3 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

Allegretti, Paul and Tunsil working together pic.twitter.com/OM0B9rdu8C — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 17, 2026

Love this drill with Jayden banding it off to Fatman then throwing a rollout pass pic.twitter.com/oAwSfO93yU — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 17, 2026

Head coach Dan Quinn showing off his DB skills with the WR’s pic.twitter.com/eh9gMBMBEL — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

Terry McLaurin sighting pic.twitter.com/FZtTVLRcys — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

JD5 —-> AW14



Love that Jayden stepped up to take this rep so he could work with Antonio pic.twitter.com/wz0O3Ry1G0 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 17, 2026

Sam Cosmi proof of life. pic.twitter.com/DbAE5jOEpD — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

The Washington running backs taking some handoffs pic.twitter.com/2wjYYD7kF4 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

Sam Hartman vs. Athan Kaliakmanis



Choose your quarterback. pic.twitter.com/2o8RQQFxH8 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

Van Jefferson = minicamp standout (per Dan Quinn) pic.twitter.com/SrItIF5Xbh — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

Laremy Tunsil putting in the work pic.twitter.com/dlYiNlh1aF — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

Commanders fans,



Here is your quarterback, Jayden Daniels, throwing the football during today's minicamp practice.



This might be the best 71 seconds of your week.



You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/zyGtqp5qRA — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

The quarterback and his OC.



Will this be a winning combination for the Washington Commanders? pic.twitter.com/AlkoLGZdag — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

Dan Quinn keeping a watchful eye on this Commanders wide receiver group pic.twitter.com/5tFBNH6HUo — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 17, 2026

Van Jefferson walkoff TD catch to end practice. Nice grab corner of the end zone — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 17, 2026

Back at #Commanders mini camp. Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo getting some work in with offensive assistant Wes Welker pic.twitter.com/vmRelOxCMO — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) June 17, 2026

On minicamp being the time to evaluate different positions and see who’s a good fit for the team: “It's probably a step even further back than that. [ At ] my first base, I want to see, where are they? Alignment, assignment. And so, for the players who don't get the most reps, like, ‘Man, if I only got more, if I only got more.’ Here's your chance. How are you going to respond to it? What does that look like? So, during this time, it's not so competitive that you put yourself at like, ‘Okay, here it is.'; The camp's a much better view and lens for that. You're going to see today where the defensive players won't make a play on the football that's in the air. So those are more guided, but it does give you an insight into where you're at, who's really hitting the marks, who's behind. It does give you a better assessment from the roster in whole. And if we can nail that, I think that adds to a more competitive environment for camp.” Dan Quinn

Commanders Player Interviews

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