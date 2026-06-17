Commanders Minicamp Day 2: Takeaways, Clips and Roster Highlights From June 17
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The Washington Commanders were back at it again on Wednesday at Ashburn, Virginia, for day two of mandatory minicamp. The team was able to work through practice with a couple of players talking to the media in the afternoon (below). They will have one more minicamp practice tomorrow, then wrap up their offseason program and take a break before returning to training camp in late July.
Head Coach Dan Quinn has been open about using this year's mandatory minicamp sessions to sort out the team's depth. In the process, Quinn looks to find out where his club stands in case they need to rely on the next man up to save them in a pinch. Quinn figures the team would be better served by knowing what they have up front, which is why he's focused on that this week. The Commanders went 5-12 a season ago after injuries derailed the momentum Quinn built following a trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, his first year with the franchise.
Live Tweets From Commanders Mandatory Minicamp:
On minicamp being the time to evaluate different positions and see who’s a good fit for the team: “It's probably a step even further back than that. [ At ] my first base, I want to see, where are they? Alignment, assignment. And so, for the players who don't get the most reps, like, ‘Man, if I only got more, if I only got more.’ Here's your chance. How are you going to respond to it? What does that look like? So, during this time, it's not so competitive that you put yourself at like, ‘Okay, here it is.'; The camp's a much better view and lens for that. You're going to see today where the defensive players won't make a play on the football that's in the air. So those are more guided, but it does give you an insight into where you're at, who's really hitting the marks, who's behind. It does give you a better assessment from the roster in whole. And if we can nail that, I think that adds to a more competitive environment for camp.”Dan Quinn
Commanders Player Interviews
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone