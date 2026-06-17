Commanders Depth Has to Become More Than a June Talking Point - Hughes' View

For years, the magic word in Washington has been competition. Past coaches have all taken turns telling the media that it was all about competition. The problem with that was it never went anywhere as those teams crumbled under pressure, incompetence, or maybe even injury. But in reality, what these teams have lacked all along is the depth to fill in the "next man up" role when one player goes down.



All teams can sign players as needed at each position to fill their depth charts every year, but that does not mean each team has quality depth. In the Commanders' situation, depth has often felt more theoretical than threatening. The team has had decent starters, and those teams also had hopefuls scattered throughout. The problem was that there were always too many players hanging around who didn't add anything, because the team had trouble signing better options.



Those issues led to a roster with too many expensive placeholders and not enough players who raised the weekly standard. It would appear those days have come to a close, as the organization currently has middle-roster depth worth discussing, which is a phrase I have not used with a straight face since the 90s.



Head coach Dan Quinn's comments on rep distribution at Tuesday's practice show he's clearly locked into the topic.

“Some of the players who’ve got the most reps will get some of the least in this camp. Some of the ones who’ve had some of the least will actually get the most.” Dan Quinn



Quinn has decided to use mandatory minicamp to highlight the depth pieces that have been hiding in plain sight, with the top layer of the roster already easier to identify. For example, in yesterday's practice, potential starters practiced on the far field, while the most attention was paid to players in the middle to lower sections of the roster who handled 11-on-11 work on the main field. They have essentially flipped the depth chart to evaluate things before they break for summer.



After a 5-12 injury-riddled season that tested the team's depth, Dan Quinn is trying to avoid any repeats. “All of us know it's not a question of if, but when you know you're going to need this type of depth,” he said before practice.

That sounds like a coach who has learned that building depth and gauging what you've built might be two of the most important things coaches do. Of course, without a good talent man in the GM chair, the team will just be bumping around in the dark, which is why Adam Peters' foundational vision is so important to the franchise ever becoming a winner again.



That is exactly what gives this summer a different feel. The only time competition matters is when the roster is strong enough to make players feel uncomfortable. For the first time in a long while, Washington may actually have built enough depth for that word to mean something.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.