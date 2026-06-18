Commanders Minicamp Day 3: Takeaways, Clips, and Roster Highlights From June 18 - Ashburn Notebook

The Washington Commanders were back at it again on Thursday at Ashburn, Virginia, for the final day of mandatory minicamp. The team worked through practice with head coach Dan Quinn talking to the media afterward. Washington officially wrapped up their offseason program and will now take a break before returning to training camp in late July.

Live Tweets From Commanders Mandatory Minicamp:

Last day before school’s out. pic.twitter.com/5sQYI29D25 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 18, 2026

Mini camp thoughts and @JPFinlayNBCS and I caught up with @MikeGarafolo to talk the Commanders offseason and Terry McLaurin https://t.co/qmZCI7ZdYT pic.twitter.com/zxt9ozTuDn — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 18, 2026

A one-handed grab by Colson Yankoff pic.twitter.com/57WHb6L1PN — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 18, 2026

Colson Yankoff with a one-handed grab … pic.twitter.com/zQLmYoBVDq — John Keim (@john_keim) June 18, 2026

TE Colson Yankoff with one of the catches of the day (the other was Chris Hilton Jr with a toe-tapper in the back of the end zone) pic.twitter.com/HDy4Eut8wU — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) June 18, 2026

Both Jake Moody and Drew Stevens made all 6 of their field goal attempts today. — John Keim (@john_keim) June 18, 2026

Final day of #Commanders minicamp.



Here's some offensive linemen play if you're into that pic.twitter.com/UZ0Vvdyj0P — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) June 18, 2026

Great read and close by Darius Rush who intercepted QB Athan Kaliakmanis for a pick six in the flat. — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) June 18, 2026

Both have been with the franchise since 2017 https://t.co/QI3ZnbRdD9 — John Keim (@john_keim) June 18, 2026

Press Conferences

Top Player & Coaches Quotes



Bill Croskey-Merritt on Jayden Daniels being under center more



“I feel like, as a running back, you can see things before they happen. I feel like it’s better than being in gun, personally. You get to see things before they happen, and I feel like it’s a great thing for the running backs.”



Bill Croskey-Merritt on Rashad White



“Rashad, he’s been a great teammate. He’s very smooth catching the ball, so I’m gaining knowledge from Rashad with the receiving stuff. He’s been open arms to me and teaching me how he does it, how he moves. It’s been a blessing for him to come be in the backfield with me.”



Jayden Daniels on Working Under Center This Spring



“It’s just giving different variations and variety. Different formations, run, play action, either that’s in the gun, wide zone, inside zone, mid zone, things like that. It just opens up a lot more things that we have to go out there and give. And then from there, we just keep learning, keep building from there, and get better in training camp when the time comes.”



Jayden Daniels on Playing in a Tight End-Friendly Offense



“Get them the ball and let them do their thing. I mean, that’s as a quarterback, kind of like a point guard. You got to make sure everybody’s going the right way, and then when it’s time, get your playmakers the ball and let them go out there and do what they do.”



Jayden Daniels on Playing With Chig



“Chig’s been fun, man. His personality shows a lot. It’s pretty awesome. He’s a very good locker room guy, and then out there on the field, man, you can see him with his speed and everything. Give him the ball in space, man, he can make a lot happen.”



Jayden Daniels on Moving Past Last Season



“I’m done talking about last year. Last year is last year. Moving on to this season, and whatever happened last year is what happened last year. Can’t do anything for me but just continue to get better.”

Antonio Williams on his relationship with Terry McLaurin

“A lot. I think I just try to take at least one thing every day. I like to watch everybody going through individual drills and, even when we’re in team, just seeing how he manipulates a defender, then asking him about it and stuff like that.”



“He’s been an open book and really been trying to help me, so I appreciate him for that.”

Leo Chenal on What Makes the Scheme Linebacker-Friendly



“In the pass game, we drop back a lot of time in a lot of different defenses, and it works for them. A lot of our match zones, or a lot of our coverages here, allow us to really get back to where we’re supposed to be, see routes, but be able to look back at the quarterback and break on where he’s throwing. We get more hats to the ball, more opportunity to make big plays. In the run game, really just being able to flow off the path of the running back’s shoulders.”

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