Commanders’ WR2 Search Is About to Test Adam Peters’ Patience

After an entire offseason of wondering who WR2 will be in 2026, the Washington Commanders will finally have that conversation in a matter of days at training camp.



The Commanders went into camp last year with Terry McLaurin’s contract situation hanging over the offense. Now that he is signed and healthy, finding WR2 should be a process that works itself out. There, that looks good on paper, or does it?

The Wide Receiver Logjam vs. The Free Agent Market

Truth is, Washington has several ideas about what they want from WR2, and several players that are on the roster right now can likely fill that void. Or will they eventually look outside the building and bring in a free agent? Brandon Aiyuk has talked himself out of the conversation, at least on the surface, while others remain available.



The point is, Washington has had options all offseason. For now, the team has chosen to let the answer come from inside the building.



Could the idea be that Treylon Burks can be that guy after a complete, healthy offseason in the new playbook? Has the time come for Dyami Brown to reclaim the draft value he had a few years ago? Or maybe Luke McCaffrey is primed, ready for his third season, looking to own that spot. Could Washington get lucky and all three happen? All of that needs answers that only training camp and some luck will provide.



One thought that has grabbed me since the day he was signed: what if the second option is not even a wide receiver, but tight end Chig Okonkwo?

That might actually make the most sense right now, because Washington looks like a team with a collection of maybes, what-ifs, and slot receivers. It's not that the room is not talented. The issue is that there has not been enough separation on the depth chart for any answer to feel obvious. These guys need open competition, and if that does not yield a viable answer, then use some of that cap space and bring another guy in off the street. The problem with that, of course, is that by the time they shuffle through what they have, the available options on the street may not be more valuable than what they already have.

Maximizing Jayden Daniels’ Rookie Window

Every Jayden Daniels touchdown from his rookie year 🔥pic.twitter.com/2NKBbNUObj — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) July 1, 2026

One thing is for sure: this is not a time to get things wrong, with an offense looking to get off on the right foot under new offensive coordinator David Blough and to get quarterback Jayden Daniels back on track with where he was in his phenomenal rookie year.



If they wait another season to find more weapons, Daniels' contract value will increase, and McLaurin's value grows another year thinner.

Will Training Camp Friction Force Adam Peters’ Hand?

The time is now for the Commanders to figure out which pieces can still carry this offense once September turns into October. Training camp is sure to provide some noise around the subject. Some good, more than likely some bad, and some that should be ignored. Washington's job is to spot the luster that has remained hidden up to this point or bite the bullet and add it.



Adam Peters has made his name as an NFL executive on shrewd roster decisions and being a cap-responsible GM. This season will be the next phase in grading his overall progress as the main decision-maker in Washington. Daniels gives them a high-end starting point, and McLaurin gives him a go-to number one guy who can travel. But once teams shift their packages to offset Terry and shut him down, Washington will need someone else Daniels can depend on.



The clock is ticking on finding out whether that guy is already here.



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