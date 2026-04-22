Top Commanders Prospects Reveal Thoughts on Franchise Ahead of NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have implemented an interesting way of hosting their top-30 visits for some of the NFL Draft's top prospects since the arrival of the new regime, and that annual event was held once again this past week as we approach draft night.

There were plenty of top players in attendance this year, with the Commanders holding the seventh overall pick, and some of those top prospects went on to discuss their interactions with the staff and overall thoughts on the team with NBC4 Sports' JP Finlay.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"I'd be blessed to go there... I feel like me and Jayden Daniels would be a very good duo... I would help him be a better version of himself, taking some load off of him," Love said of the possibility of being selected by the Commanders.

Love would have to "fall" to the Commanders at seven, but he spoke extremely highly about the organization, especially the family atmosphere, staff, and coaches, while emphasizing how things would look being paired with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

It seems almost impossible that Love would make it to seven, but there is always the possibility. And while many have argued that there is no chance the Commanders would go away from a defensive selection, passing on Love would likely lead to the franchise regretting that decision later down the road.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"Coach Quinn was awesome... Obviously, [Defensive Coordinator] Coach D.J., Mr. Peters, everyone was good... Great energy, great people, so I enjoyed my time there," Styles commented. "I think obviously when you go in that building, everyone's like driven, everyone's obsessed with getting to the highest point of the league. But like I said, the most important thing is it's good people in the building, it stands out no matter who you're talking to. Bunch of great people in that building."

Styles has been mocked all throughout the top ten, but could be a great addition to the Commanders' defense that is undergoing a bit of a facelift. Getting the best off-ball linebacker of the class would be huge if you ignore the positional value of linebackers taken in the first round, and it seems as if Styles is extremely high on the type of culture the staff has brought into the organization.

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Yeah, it was great. Shows how like the world is so small because coach [Dan] Quinn was my coach's coach, coach [Jason] Taylor, so we get to chat about that... He's a worker I got to see that firsthand when I went up there last week, and really had a good time with him, spoke some real good football, and we just had a real good conversation overall," Bain Jr. said. "But either way, it's just a good vibe, good feeling, and just enjoying the moment."

Bain Jr. might be a bit on the quieter side, given his personality of doing his talking on the field of play, but he was very complimentary about the relationships that have intertwined him and the Commanders. Like Styles, Bain is high on the staff and what he will be able to do within the defense for Dan Quinn and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, and just enjoying his overall time getting familiar with the organization.

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