Despite Pre-Draft Noise Commanders Land Consensus All-American in Latest Mock Draft

The Washington Commanders and general manager Adam Peters understood they needed to improve their defense this offseason, and they also understood that it begins up front by getting into the opposing team's backfield.

They attacked that in free agency by signing Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu to join what they already had in Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

However, they might not be done adding to the group, as CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles has the Commanders taking perhaps the most pro-ready edge in the class, Miami Hurricanes' Rueben Bain Jr., in his latest NFL mock draft.

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"On one hand, the Commanders are, in my eyes, a trade-back candidate," wrote Pereles. "On the other hand, should Rueben Bain (and/or David Bailey) be available, I have a hard time envisioning they'd pass up a chance at one of them. Bain plays with heavy hands, extreme power and tireless effort. Coach Dan Quinn preaches playing violently, and Bain embodies that idea."

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain's stats, work ethic, and relentlessness all speak for themselves. The accolades followed as he was named the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, 2025 Consensus First-Team All-American, and the 2025 Ted Hendricks Award Winner.

A technical mastermind with a high football IQ, Bain also has an innate ability to combine power and speed that is expected to translate well to the next level, which prioritizes the ability to be versatile.

While the pre-draft noise surrounds his size, arm length, bend ability off the edge, and past off-field situations, it shouldn't move the top teams in the draft off him, given his production at the collegiate level.

A truly violent and just true ball lover, Bain would be a great addition to any team, but does it make sense for the Commanders to make this move?

The Fit

While Bain would be a perfect fit on the Commanders' defense, the room is a bit full at the moment. If they were to go this route, if Bain is available, they likely would need to move on from some of the other players in the room that weren't just signed this offseason.

It seems more likely that the Commanders would go with a linebacker or secondary player with the seventh overall pick, but they could see this as an opportunity to secure one of the best edges in the class for the foreseeable future while also acquiring more draft capital if they were to make a draft day trade with one of the aforementioned of Wise, Jean-Baptiste, or Armstrong.

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