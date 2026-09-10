Tress Way Says He’s ‘Pretty Sure’ 2026 Will Be His Final Season

Long-time Burgundy and Gold punter Tress Way told reporters Thursday that he is "pretty sure this is my last season." In that conversation, he also alluded to the fact that he'd already told Commanders GM Adam Peters as well as HC Dan Quinn so that it wouldn't come as a surprise.

Break out the tissues...an emotional Tress Way says this will most likely be his final NFL season. pic.twitter.com/EHJUJptoSC — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2026

The three-time Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro in 2019 was claimed off waivers in 2014 and has spent every one of his 196 regular-season NFL games with Washington. Way owns the franchise records with 39,031 punting yards, 46.9 yards per punt, and 325 punts inside the 20. Interestingly enough, Way went to Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma...their mascot at the time? The Redskins.



Nothing is official yet, but Way's comments make it clear he is treating 2026 like a likely farewell. After 12 seasons in Washington, one of the franchise's longest-tenured players may be entering his final run with the only NFL team he's ever known.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.