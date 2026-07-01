Commanders Roster Ranking No. 18: Tress Way Still Gives Washington Rare Stability

Ranking a punter this high on a roster list is going to look odd to some people. That is completely fine. Tress Way is not No. 18 because the Washington Commanders are building their team around a specialist, and he is not being treated like a starting cornerback, tackle, or pass rusher.



He lands here because dependability matters, and very few players in Washington have been more dependable. A firm argument could be made that Way belongs in the top-three punters of all-time conversation for the burgundy and gold.



Way signed a one-year extension this offseason to return for his 13th season with the Commanders. That says a lot on its own. Washington has changed its name twice, sold the team, hired new coaches and executives, cycled through quarterbacks and coordinators, shifted schemes, altered front-office plans, and reshaped roster identities over the years. Way has remained one of the few constants.



In 2025, Way punted the ball 56 times for an average of 47.3 yards a punt. He also had 29 punts inside the 20-yard line. If you are looking for a value point, there it is. Not just in how far he can punt the ball, but in how often he can make a stalled drive less damaging.

Tress Way finished the year with 29 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line 👏



He was named to the 2025 Sporting News All-Pro team — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 29, 2026

Why Tress Way is So Important

Way is important because every offense stalls. Even the good ones.



The Commanders obviously want Jayden Daniels and the offense to finish drives, not send Way onto the field all afternoon. But football does not work that cleanly. There are three-and-outs. There are penalties. There are bad weather games. There are drives that get stuck near midfield where the difference between a touchback and a punt inside the 10 can completely change the next possession.



That is where Tress Way makes his salary.



Washington’s defense had enough issues last season without constantly defending short fields. A reliable punter cannot fix a defense, but he can keep from making life harder on it. Way gives the Commanders a chance to flip the field, protect the coverage unit, and make opposing offenses earn the long way. That is not exciting football. It is necessary football.

What a fake punt by Tress Way to Ben Sinnott pic.twitter.com/ZrZpGANfdi — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 26, 2025

Tress Way Strengths and Weaknesses

Way’s biggest strength is not just leg power. At this stage of his career, it is control.



A punter can blast the ball 60 yards and still hurt his team if he outkicks the coverage or gives a dangerous returner too much room. The value of Way is that he understands the situation. Sometimes the right punt is not the longest one. Sometimes it is the one with enough hang time, the right angle, and the right placement to pin an offense where it does not want to start.



That is why the 29 punts inside the 20 matter. More than half of his punts last season put opponents in backed-up situations. For a team trying to protect its defense and win the hidden-yardage battle, that still has real value.



Way does not have a glaring on-field weakness, so what keeps him from being higher on the list is age and the fact he is a punter. A player at his position can only impact so much. Way can help Washington manage field position, but he cannot fix an offense that stalls too often or a defense that gives up long drives anyway.

Tress Way turned around with no hesitation..Class act 🙌 pic.twitter.com/26tB85Ot19 — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) March 1, 2026

What Happens if Tress Way Gets Hurt

If Way gets hurt, Washington could find another punter. That is not the hard part.



The hard part is finding one the team trusts just as much.



Trying to replace Tress Way would not just be about finding a player with a strong leg. It would be about timing, placement, operation, weather games, pressure spots, and chemistry with the coverage unit. Those things sound small until they cost a team field position in a close game.



His absence would not wreck Washington’s season, but it would remove one of the few parts of the roster that currently comes with very little mystery.

Why We Ranked Tress Way Here

Way lands at No. 18 because Washington knows exactly what it has in him.



He is not ranked higher because positional value still matters. A punter has a natural ceiling in any roster ranking. The players above him should have larger roles on offense or defense.



But ranking Way much lower would ignore how steady he has been and how much trust the Commanders still place in him. He is not a projection. He is not a camp question. He is not a player Washington is hoping can figure out the job.



Way has done the job for years.



That may not make him one of the flashiest players on the roster, but it does make him one of the safest. For this ranking, that is enough to put him at No. 18.



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