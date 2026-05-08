Commanders Fan Favorite Quarterback Announces Retirement

After seven seasons in professional football, former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has decided to hang up his cleats, announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Heinicke shared the news in an emotional post to his Instagram account, where he reflected on the long and unlikely journey that took him from an undrafted player to one of the most beloved underdog stories in Commanders history.

“For 25 years, I had the pleasure to play this great sport of football,” Heinicke posted. “It taught me a lot about myself and about life. There were a lot of ups and downs, but the good moments outweighed the bad. I never imagined I would get to live this life.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Against the Odds

Heinicke’s football career was not easy. After a standout college career at Old Dominion University, he went undrafted in 2015 and spent several years bouncing around the league. He had short stints with the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Minnesota Vikings, mostly as a backup quarterback.

By 2020, it looked like his NFL career might be over. Heinicke had stepped away from football for a while and was working to finish his college degree. He also played briefly in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

An Unexpected Hero

Everything changed later that year when Washington called him late in the season. Heinicke was unexpectedly thrust into the starting role for a playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite the loss, Heinicke delivered one of the most memorable performances fans would remember. He threw for more than 300 yards, including a diving touchdown at the goal line that instantly became one of the franchise’s most iconic playoff moments. That game helped turn him into a fan favorite in Washington.

Heinicke started 15 games in 2021 and helped lead Washington to several key wins during his time with the team, including a 2022 Monday Night Football victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Some of you better sit down for this news.



Taylor Heinicke is retiring.



What a freaking ride.



From his IG account - https://t.co/nkRgzKo5Ad pic.twitter.com/gbm870TtaL — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 7, 2026

A Career to Remember

Over his NFL career, Heinicke played in 42 games and started 29 of them. He finished with 6,663 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns.

He spent his final NFL season in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers as a backup quarterback. Although he was released before the 2025 season and did not play again, Heinicke leaves the league as one of Washington’s most memorable underdog stories.

He closed his retirement message by thanking the teams, coaches, teammates, and fans who supported him along the way and said he is excited for the next chapter of his life.

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