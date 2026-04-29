Commanders Super Bowl Head Coach Comments on the Passing of Monte Coleman

In the midst of the craziness that is the NFL Draft and whatever happens post-draft, the Washington Commanders' franchise lost a legend as Ring of Fame inductee, linebacker Monte Coleman, who passed away at the age of 68.

Coleman, who played all 16 seasons of his NFL career in Washington with the Redskins from 1979 to 1994 after being drafted in the 11th round of the NFL Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas, went on to play in four Super Bowls. He won three of them with legendary head coach Joe Gibbs.

Gibbs, who is heavily invested in his NASCAR team, is still involved with the franchise and sent his condolences following Coleman's passing.

Gibbs Offers His Condolences to Coleman Family

"Monte meant so much to the Washington community. He was a fan favorite. He played his entire 16-year career with us, and only Darrell [Green] played in more games in franchise history. He was a key part of all our Super Bowl teams. He was really respected by his teammates, leading by example through his preparation and his workout routines. He really had a tremendous work ethic," Gibbs exclaimed. "He applied all those same qualities into his coaching at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. But more impressive than all of that is the type of person that Monte was. He truly was well liked by everyone he came into contact with. We are praying for his wife Yvette and his children."

Gibbs and Coleman were a part of the best era of Washington football, and both will go down in the history books.

As pointed out by Gibbs, Coleman played the second-most games in franchise history and recorded 56.5 sacks (4th-most in franchise history).

Following his illustrious 16-year career as a Redskin, Coleman made his way to coaching at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he served as a linebackers coach, defensive coordinator, and eventually head coach until 2017.

Coleman carried over his extreme passion and love of the game from his playing days over to coaching and will go down as one of the most respected individuals to ever be associated with the game of football. He will be extremely missed by all.

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