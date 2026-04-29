Commanders Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

The Washington Commanders' 2026 NFL Draft class has been lauded as one filled with great value from pundits across the league.

Sonny Styles is slated to play a major role with potential starting capabilities after "sliding" to the Commanders at seven, and Antonio Williams will likely step in as the starting slot wide receiver for quarterback Jayden Daniels after being selected in the third round.

While all the attention will be on how those two early-round picks fit into the team as starters, three of the Commanders' final four picks, which came on Day 3 of the draft, will also have great opportunities to make the roster in some fashion.

ED Joshua Josephs

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josephs will have a great chance at making the Commanders' roster. A high-energy edge rusher, Josephs was expected to go nearly 70 picks earlier, according to several NFL analysts. His ability to use his insane length as a pass rusher and run defender gives him a significant edge over players like Drake Jackson, D.J. Johnson, and T.J. Maguranyanga, with the possibility of stealing playing time away from Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Dorance Armstrong.

C Matt Gulbin

Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gulbin will also have a fantastic shot at making the Commanders' roster, arriving as Pro Football Focus's highest-graded center from the 2025 collegiate season.

The Commanders' interior offensive line has undergone major changes this offseason, and depth is a bit thin behind projected starting center Nick Allegretti and guard Sam Cosmi. A technical specialist, Gulbin can immediately provide Washington with high-floor insurance, making him a safe bet to make the roster with the possibility of one day becoming a starter along the Commanders' front.

RB Kaytron Allen

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allen, who enters the NFL as Penn State's all-time leading rusher, is a physical, downhill runner who will be a welcome addition to the Commanders' backfield.

There is a solid chance that Allen can make the Commanders' roster despite the room now having five players within it. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White seem like locks for the unit, and Ford does as well, even though he could be tiptoeing the line. Allen's pedigree and production make him a candidate to replace Jeremy McNichols, as he brings a different style of play compared to the rest of the backs.

Viewed as a fourth-round talent, Allen could eventually enter "steal" territory, suggesting that the Commanders view him as a rotational piece rather than someone who will live on the practice squad.

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