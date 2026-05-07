Commanders Reveal Jersey Numbers For 2026 Rookie Class

The Washington Commanders are busy welcoming in their new rookie class this week, with rookie minicamp getting underway, and with it, we have found out what jersey numbers they will be wearing for their inaugural NFL season.

First round pick, Sonny Styles, will be wearing No. 52, Antonio Williams will be in the No. 14, Joshua Josephs in No. 48, Kaytron Allen in No. 31, Matt Gulbin in No. 66, and Athan Kaliakmanis in the No. 16.

We've covered the history behind the jersey number that Styles will be rocking, but we also want to see how the others came about their number choices while also acknowledging the players who came before them who wore the same number.

#14 Antonio Williams

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams(0) | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams will be moving on from his No. 0 from his time in college at Clemson.

Historically, the No. 14 in Washington has been a quarterback number, but Williams will now become one of the few skill players to claim it. Some notable former players who have worn the number include three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Eddie "The Little General" LeBaron, quarterback Brad Johnson, and, most recently, quarterback Sam Howell.

#48 Joshua Josephs

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Joshua Joseph's University of Tennessee No. 19 being available, he will be turning to a higher number, 48.

The No. 48 is best known for legendary Commanders' running back Stephen Davis, who was one of the most productive backs in team history, leading the NFC in rushing in 1999. Other players who have worn the number include safety Ken Coffey and safety Darrick Forrest.

#31 Kaytron Allen

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State's all-time leading rusher wore number 13 in college, but with wide receiver Treylon Burks holding it currently, Kaytron Allen just switched the digits for his new number in Washington.

Allen will join the likes of Pro Bowl fullback Don Bosseler, running back Charlie Harraway, and, most recently, safety Kamren Curl to wear the number 31.

#66 Matt Gulbin

Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Gulbin wore the number 51 during his collegiate career, but will be ushering in a new number as well.

Gulbin's No. 66 is holy ground in Washington. The legend Joe Jacoby, who was a founding member of "The Hogs", a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl Champion, also wore the number. Guard Derrick Dockery and guard Chris Chester also rocked No. 66.

#16 Athan Kaliakmanis

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will carry over the same number that he wore during his time at Rutgers, No. 16.

The number 16 has traditionally been a QB number in Washington, and Kaliakmanis will continue that trend. Pro Bowl QB Norm Snead, Pro Bowl safety Richie Petitbon, and QB Colt McCoy all donned the same number as Kaliakmanis.

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