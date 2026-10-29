Washington’s No. 2 Blitz Rate Hasn’t Solved Dan Quinn’s Pass-Rush Problem — Commanders Daily

Dan Quinn wants Washington’s pass rush and coverage working together against Tanner McKee and the Eagles. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders are in an odd spot: they rank second in the NFL in blitz percentage, behind only the Minnesota Vikings, but are tied for 14th in pressures and tied for 22nd in sacks. Those numbers need some context, though. Washington has played six games, while some teams have played seven, and the pressure and sack totals include plays when defensive coordinator Daronte Jones didn't blitz.



Commanders HC Dan Quinn identified coordination between the rush and coverage as an area the staff examined during the bye. An extra rusher needs time to arrive. An immediate, uncontested throw can beat the pressure before it reaches the quarterback, leaving the defense at a natural disadvantage if the offense executes. "I'd love to see us, whether it's blitzing or rush coverage together, really being in sync with that," Quinn said.

Great to see Commanders DT Johnny Newton back at practice today.



The team opened his 21-day window to return. He's been IR with a torn pectoral muscle. pic.twitter.com/rRPJXgNPwJ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 28, 2026

Washington opened defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton's 21-day window to return after surgery on his pectoral injury. He practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. With Javon Kinlaw missing practice because of a knee injury and Charles Omenihu limited with groin/ankle injuries, there are real questions about the rotation heading into Sunday night's game. Getting Newton back in practice is a good sign, but it doesn't guarantee he'll suit up anytime soon.



To get after Tanner McKee, Washington needs to disrupt his timing while covering the quick throws so he can't get the ball out before the rush arrives. Sacks make a world of difference in games, but so do hurried incompletions, throwaways, and pressure that help end possessions. At 1-4-1, Quinn needs that work to show up against McKee on Sunday night.

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