Commanders Reveal Jersey Number For First Round Pick Sonny Styles

The Washington Commanders have been in the process of welcoming their new rookie class into the building since the NFL Draft ended, and will be getting rookie minicamp underway this week.

One of the more fun aspects for rookies is seeing what jersey number they decide to go with as they enter the league, and we now know which numbers they will be rocking on Sundays.

The biggest question likely surrounds first-round pick Sonny Styles, and whether or not he would don a single-digit number as he did during his Ohio State days, or if he would switch it up. In an unprecedented move, Styles will be wearing the number 52 from his middle linebacker spot.

Styles to Wear #52

During his time with the Buckeyes, Styles began his collegiate career wearing the No. 6 before being honored with the "Block O", No. 0, for his elite leadership, toughness and character in his final season in Columbus.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Mike Sainristil holding down the No. 0 on the defensive side of the ball, Styles could have gone back to his first jersey number, but opted for a different route.

Commanders #52 History

Some notable players have worn the No. 52 in Commanders' history. Perhaps the most noteworthy is linebacker Neal Olkewicz. Olkewicz spent ten years with the franchise from 1979 to 1989, starting 137 games as the defensive leader, and would go on to win two Super Bowl championships.

Some other players who have worn the number are linebacker Rocky McIntosh, center Cory Raymer, and, more recently, linebacker Ryan Anderson and linebacker/defensive end Jamin Davis.

Styles Looks to Make an Impact

By choosing to go with 52, Styles is stepping into the shoes of the franchise's most consistent championship-level middle linebacker, and he will be tasked with carrying that load as he begins his professional football career.

Styles is expected to have a major role early in Washington and will be relied upon to help lead the defense back to prominence after one of its worst seasons in franchise history.

It remains to be seen what will be asked of him so early on in his career, but it's a given that he will eventually take on a huge role from a leadership and production standpoint alongside either Leo Chenal or Frankie Luvu in the middle of the defense.

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