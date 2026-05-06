Evaluating the Commanders' Path to a Winning Record Post-NFL Draft

Heading into the 2026 season, the Washington Commanders are viewed as a team with potential but also have a lot of question marks. Sportsbooks set their projected win total at 7.5 games, which means people expect them to win around seven or eight games. To have a winning season, they’d need at least nine wins.

Here’s the simple breakdown:

The defense added a key piece

In the 2026 NFL draft, the Commanders drafted linebacker Sonny Styles with their No. 7 overall pick. Last year, the defense was one of the worst in the NFL, especially against the pass and overall yardage. Now that Styles is added to the roster, he’s expected to help in multiple ways. Styles basically gives the defense more flexibility than they’ve had before.

Jayden Daniels being healthy changes everything

Washington struggled with injuries last year, including Jayden Daniels, who had played only seven games. If he stays healthy this year, the offense can look much more like it did in 2024, when they made an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. Another key difference this year was the exit of Kliff Kingsbury and the promotion of David Blough to offensive coordinator.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Adding more weapons to the roster

In the draft, as much as the Commanders looked to add defensive pieces, they also looked to add more offensive power. They added players like Antonio Williams, who gives them another reliable receiver next to Terry McLaurin. They also added Kaytron Allen to the backfield, giving them more depth in the rushing game, which lacked consistency last season.

Washington still has salary cap space and could add a star veteran before the season starts to fill major needs, like a cornerback.

Why people still have lingering questions

Even with the moves the Commanders made in free agency and in the draft, people still have lingering questions. Even with the addition of Sonny Styles, the Commanders will face some tough offenses on their schedule this season. If the secondary doesn’t improve, they can end up in a lot of high-scoring games they can’t win.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Commanders still need help in the secondary. Not adding a defensive back to the secondary means the team will be betting on current players like Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil to improve significantly, which can be risky.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are both expected to be strong contenders again. Washington also struggled in big games last year, going winless in prime-time or high-pressure matchups. There’s concern that the team still has to learn how to win consistently in those moments.

A Season That Could Go Either Way

The Commanders feel like a “could surprise people” team. If Jayden Daniels stays healthy, the offense improves, and the defense takes even a moderate step forward. If they do this, they could absolutely win 9 or more games. But if injuries hit the team again and the defense doesn’t improve, they could have a repeat of last season.

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