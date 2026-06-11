Commanders Rookie Class: Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for 2026

The Washington Commanders' 2026 rookie class consists of six players selected in April's draft and nine undrafted rookies, all competing for spots on the 53-man roster. Coming off his third offseason on the job, General Manager Adam Peters is starting to get the roster where he wants it, as only 14 players remain from the team before his hiring.



Given that Peters is always looking for foundational pieces to the puzzle, none of these players should be discounted as camp bodies or roster locks, as Head Coach Dan Quinn expects the highest level of competition this summer that they've seen since he arrived.



With minicamp just around the corner, let's take a moment and break down the best and worst-case scenarios for each player.

Sonny Styles - LB - Round 1, Pick 7

Best-case: Day One Starter



Styles was brought in to replace Bobby Wagner, which is a tall task for anyone, especially a rookie. What fans in Washington will notice instantly is that Styles is a bit unlike anything they've seen at the position before (sideline-to-sideline). While there is competition at the position, it's not strong enough to beat Styles out.



Worst-case: Rotational piece or position shift (he played safety in college, too)



On some faraway planet, Styles might have trouble seeing the field, but in the NFL, on just about every team, he's a day one starter. The only fear some have is that we find out his skills don't translate to the NFL like some of the other great Ohio State players in the past, once All-Americans no longer surround them at every position on the roster. He changed positions in college after playing two years at safety.

Antonio Williams - WR - Round 3, Pick 71

Best-case: Starting Slot Receiver



Currently, the team doesn't have another player with Williams' particular skill set to play the slot. Which hopefully never comes up in the conversation because, as much as they really like what they have in him, they'd have to move one of the other receivers out of a spot they fit in better to take his spot.



Worst-case: Rotational or healthy scratch on gamedays



The Commanders have a bit of a logjam at receiver after you get past the top section. They do not have a clear-cut WR2 yet, and things get a bit foggy after Williams in terms of where they currently stack up. If someone were to beat him out in camp, he'd have to latch on to playing special teams.

Joshua Josephs - Edge - Round 5, Pick 147

Best-case: Rotational piece



The size and length of Josephs stands out at 6'3" 242lbs with an arm length of 34.25 inches, and a wingspan of 83.875 inches. He's just not someone you miss on film. While I've only briefly looked at his film, it's easy to see he's got some things in his pass-rushing toolbox.



Worst-case: Healthy scratch on gamedays



I don't see a world in which Josephs isn't associated with the Commanders in 2026, though he'll have to earn it. He's got great potential for future success. The only issue is that Washington filled the position with a good number of free agents, trying to nail it down. That could lead to Josephs being buried in the rotation for now.

Kaytron Allen - Running Back - Round 6, Pick 187

Best-case: Starting Running Back, Rotational RB Duo



Allen is shaping up to be one of the big steals of the 2026 NFL Draft. With new Offensive Coordinator David Blough installing his system throughout the team's OTA sessions, Allen has been able to step right into reps. His stock is rising fast.



Worst-case: Rotational or healthy scratch on gamedays



While Allen is the hot word right now, the running back room is absolutely loaded. The depth chart is so muddled at the moment that he could go from favorite to backup extremely fast if someone else outshines him in camp.

Matt Gulbin - Center - Round 6, Pick 209

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best case: Backup Center, healthy scratch on gamedays



The center position is still in flux, even with Nick Allegretti assuming the role this season. In a perfect world, Gulbin gets time to develop while Allegretti takes care of business. If that changes, Gulbin showed he can get the job done at Michigan State.



Worst-case: Cut, Practice Squad



To be clear, I don't see this happening. It would be his worst-case scenario if the team needed an extra roster spot and he wasn't giving them what they wanted to see, so they cut him.

Athan Kaliakmanis - QB - Round 7, Pick 223

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) drops back to pass during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Best-case: Backup QB, healthy scratch on gameday



The team has been looking at development options behind Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota. Drafting Kaliakmanis shows they aren't thrilled with the depth at the position and want to shift the narrative.



Worst-case: Cut, Practice Squad



Peters likely has a long-term plan that he put in motion when he drafted Kaliakmanis, but if all else fails, he could be cut outright.

Jaden Bradley - WR - Undrafted

Best-case: Rotational



Word out of OTAs was that Terry McLaurin was taking the rookie under his wing. If that's true, it'll be interesting to see how that seed grows. His best shot is on special teams to try to cling to the bottom of the roster or the practice squad, but a good showing in camp could go a long way.



Worst-case: Practice Squad, Cut



Some time to learn on the practice squad is not always a bad thing when the top receiver in the building has openly praised you.

Drew Stevens - Kicker - Undrafted

Best-case: Starting Kicker, Special Teams



Currently locked into a roster battle with Jake Moody, Stevens is ready to win the Commanders' starting kicking job. In other news: So is Moody. The two are expected to battle it out through camp.



Worst-case: Cut



Win the roster battle, or there isn't a job for Stevens.

Chris Hilton Jr. - Wide Receiver - Undrafted

Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (3) catches a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Best-case: Special Teams



Played with Jayden Daniels at LSU, has some ball skills.



Worst-case: Cut, Practice Squad



Practice Squad or bust.

Jeffrey M'Ba - DT - Undrafted

Oct 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Rickie Collins (10) attempts to elude SMU Mustangs defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba (6) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Best-case: Practice Squad



While I do not see M'Ba making the team, the practice squad could be his calling.



Worst-case: Cut, International Player Pathway (IPP) program



If the practice squad doesn't work out, the IPP program might look to help M'Ba more.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.