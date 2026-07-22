Sonny Styles Named One of NFLPA’s Top Rising Stars - Commanders Daily

While Sonny Styles has not even stepped onto the training camp field yet, the attention around him is already building.



The NFLPA announced its 2026 Rising Stars list, and Styles ranked No. 6. The list highlights rookies expected to generate strong fan interest and merchandise demand based not only on football, but also on the criteria below (directly from their website).

Selections are based on a combination of on-field performance, consumer interest and commercial indicators, including partner demand, merchandise sales, collegiate NIL visibility, NFLPA Rookie Premiere participation, social media growth, team market strength and licensee insights. nflpa.com

The recognition means very little when it comes to what Styles will be able to show on the field. What it does is show everyone how much attention he is getting as he transitions from college to the NFL.

Commanders Draw Attention on GMFB Before Camp

"If Jayden Daniels is healthy... don't sleep on the Washington @Commanders" @JayD__5 is Manti's most important player in the NFC East 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gAW4CPdP2m — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 21, 2026

On Good Morning Football, Manti Te'o talked about the player he feels is the most important in the NFC East: Jayden Daniels. Te'o spent much of the segment saying that he does not really know much about the Commanders, but he knows what he sees with Daniels. He believes that if Daniels is healthy, Washington will compete.

Commanders Join D.C. Police for Youth Clinic

The Commanders and the Metropolitan Police Department hosted a youth flag football clinic on Monday. | David Harrison/WUSA9

Recently, the Washington Commanders partnered with the Metropolitan Police Department to host a youth football clinic at Anacostia High School, with former Redskins linebacker Rocky McIntosh among the coaches.



The clinic was organized by the D.C. Police Foundation’s Police Activity League (PAL) program, and had Major Tuddy in attendance. “I’m a product of PAL myself," said McIntosh. “It's sort of surreal to see the communities out here really advocating for the young people to have a really safe space, come out here and play something formal that they can really appreciate."

The Commanders and the Metropolitan Police Department hosted a youth flag football clinic today.



The clinic included 150 DC youth at Anacostia High School and aimed to keep young people active, engaged, and connected during the summer months while providing a positive… pic.twitter.com/zj5pC9dTVo — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) July 20, 2026

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