Commanders Roster Ranking No. 21: Why Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt Has to Prove it All Over Again

The Washington Commanders started the 2025 season with Austin Ekeler as their top running back and a seventh-round pick who wanted to be called Bill as the fourth stringer. It didn't take long for things in the Commanders' RB room to get interesting as Ekeler, unfortunately, tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 2 against Green Bay. While Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt did gain 82 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown in Week 1 against the Giants, he didn't fully shine until Week 5 against the Chargers, when Bill gained 111 yards on 14 carries and scored twice; he capped the day off with 2 catches for 39 yards.

From Fourth-String to Rookie Standout

Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt 11 CAR, 105 YDS, 2 TDs vs DAL Today.🎄pic.twitter.com/1Mzbs39HBW https://t.co/nKuT7PFmgr — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 25, 2025

Bill would go on to rush for 805 yards on 175 carries (4.6 a carry) and score 8 touchdowns, highlighted by a Week 17 game against the Cowboys when he had 105 yards on 11 carries, including a 72-yard touchdown, and scored twice.



The reality of the NFL is harsh in this story: the Commanders signed four new backs and re-signed veteran Jeremy McNichols this offseason, meaning the pressure to be that guy is back on Bill. With Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn noting that Bill needs to find his way into the passing and return games, everyone should pay attention to how he responds to Quinn's calls; it could define his role this season. With Rachaad White, McNichols, Kaytron Allen, Jerome Ford, and Robert Henry Jr all competing for snaps and carries, somebody of value is getting cut.

Every Week 5 touch for Jacory Croskey-Merritt



16 touches

150 scrimmage yards

2 TD



Breakout Bill https://t.co/kPGi15YbrC pic.twitter.com/MxrsCF3c74 — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 6, 2025

Dictating the Ground in David Blough's System

Bill's 4.45-second burst speed and 3.5 yards-after-contact average are perfect for moving the chains in David Blough's offense, which looks to dictate games on the ground on early downs. The word from OTAs is that Allen looks ready to emerge for a role. While running back by committee will keep their total yardage down, it'll likely keep them healthy as well.



Bill is also working on his ball control after four fumbles (2 lost) in 2025. He knows that it's a bad look for any running back in the NFL, and that turnovers in the preseason could lead to him getting buried in the depth chart or worse, released.

Why We Ranked Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt Here

Bill was an early story in camp and then proved himself to be a valuable piece in the regular season. The reason he finds himself this low is that his role has shifted from last season. It's not that 21 isn't a good spot to be; it's just that running back by committee means fewer carries, so he's been ranked accordingly. It will be interesting to see how he responds to the coaching staff's calls to do more.



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