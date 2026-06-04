Commanders Roster Ranking, No. 25: Can Jordan Magee Survive a Crowded Linebacker Numbers Game?

Over the next few weeks, we'll take a closer look at the players on the Washington Commanders roster and rank them objectively. Today, we start at number 25.



Jordan Magee never truly felt like a fifth-round draft pick when I watched his Temple game film. I always had the feeling it was just a matter of when, not if, he got his shot to show everyone what he could do on the field.

Because of injuries, Magee only played in eight games (started one) as a rookie. He remained completely healthy in 2025, appearing in all 17 games (starting 8) and registering 54 tackles, 3 for loss, and 1 deflected pass. Nothing to write home about for a guy as athletically talented as Magee, but nothing to make him feel insecure in where he's heading in terms of roster depth, right? Well, that's where it gets a bit complicated.

An Offseason Infusion of Premium Talent

The Washington Commanders committed to improving the linebacker position this offseason with GM Adam Peters looking to strengthen the defensive foundation, and he did so by bringing in Kansas City Chiefs ILB Leo Chenal via free agency and drafting Ohio State LB Sonny Styles. The team also added several outside linebackers/EDGE players, but none of them have any impact on Magee's roster spot heading into minicamp later this month.



The problem here is sheer numbers. Does Jordan Magee fit on the final 53-man roster? At a glance, I'd say yes...unless someone comes out of nowhere and beats him out. Magee currently stands in an interesting spot. He has a couple of guys who could legitimately make a push for his roster spot, mainly Kain Medrano and Ale Kaho, but as things stand, I have Magee penciled in right behind Sonny Styles on the depth chart at middle linebacker when the team lines up in a 4-3. It would take a pretty good camp for Medrano or Kaho to beat him out.



While Magee became a fixture in the linebacker rotation last season, that's not exactly promised this year in new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' system, although his 4.55-speed will definitely give a boost somewhere, even if Styles barely comes off the field. The big change on the second level this season, beyond roster additions, is that Bobby Wagner is no longer with the team.

Staking a Claim on Special Teams?

What has me worried for Magee is that Styles, Frankie Luvu, and Chenal are going to get the lion's share of snaps when the scheme calls for three linebackers on the field. With Luvu in a contract year, I expect he'll be playing like his hair is on fire. That leaves Magee as the odd man out, with perhaps someone else ahead of him in the rotation. The way for Jordan to claim his spot on the 53-man roster might be special teams, and he'll get his chance to show what he's got there for sure with Nick Bellore turning 37 this year. If Magee can keep himself on the roster, it's just a matter of time before his reps pick up.

Why We Ranked Jordan Magee Here

The bad part for Magee here is that he really has nothing extra to show someone evaluating him. His injuries as a rookie could not have come at a worse time for him, as they shed doubt on his future with the franchise. Barring injury this season, this will be one of the toughest roster battles of training camp and the preseason.



The reason he's ranked 25th is that, while he's clearly not in the top 20, he does qualify as someone with a serious amount of upside caught in a situation of numbers that he can't control beyond showing up and doing his job like normal.



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