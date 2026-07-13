DeAngelo Hall Sees Young Bobby Wagner in Commanders Rookie Sonny Styles

Former Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall believes Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has the right kind of athlete to reshape the middle of Washington's defense.



Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders front office knew replacing Bobby Wagner was not going to be as simple as signing someone else. What Wagner brought is not readily available: experience, preparation, and overall presence in the middle that cannot be taught to a rookie overnight.



That is exactly the situation Sonny Styles is walking into after being selected No. 7 overall by Washington. Hall believes the rookie has the type of athletic ability to eventually offer something similar.



“He is a freaky athlete,” Hall told Hard Rock Bet. “He is a guy who can just make all types of plays all over the field.”

Hall Believes Wagner Could Help Styles Develop

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) reacts in the first half at the Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hall did not stop there, going on to say he believes the team would benefit greatly from bringing Wagner back into the room.

“Wagner is still a free agent. The Commanders could be in a perfect situation if they can find a way to bring him back. He’d be able to teach Styles the process of becoming a great player in the NFL. Styles would learn a lot from Wagner when it comes to how to be a pro, how to take care of his body, and how to break down film.” DeAngelo Hall

Washington has publicly left the door open for Wagner to return, but there are no indications that a reunion is coming. Hall's larger point was easy to comprehend: Styles can replace some of what Wagner gave Washington physically. Wagner's mental preparation and understanding of the position will take longer to learn.

“There’s not much that Styles can’t do. He actually reminds me of a young Bobby Wagner when he came into the NFL. Wagner could run with tight ends and cover slot receivers as well.



“Styles can go out there and give you the same effect. He can make a lot of things happen for your defense.” DeAngelo Hall

Sonny Styles All-22 Film: Ohio State vs Texas 2025 pic.twitter.com/onNdGe4ssp — Philip Hughes (@NFLFanzone) June 5, 2026

Dan Quinn Can Keep Sonny Styles Moving

Hall also drew some connections to Styles' skill set and Quinn's time with Micah Parsons in Dallas. Parsons entered the league as an off-ball linebacker, but Quinn quickly began moving him between linebacker and the edge. His pass-rushing role expanded after DeMarcus Lawrence was injured, allowing Quinn to take advantage of everything Parsons could do athletically. While Hall is not directly suggesting Styles would follow a similar path, he clearly has faith in Quinn's ability to use that type of athlete.

“Obviously, Parsons turned into a heck of a pass rusher, but when he was playing inside linebacker early on, he was going sideline to sideline. That’s the type of linebacker Styles can be in Quinn’s current system.” DeAngelo Hall

Hall makes a solid point there. There is no reason for new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones to immediately decide that Styles is only a middle linebacker, coverage player, or pressure option who can travel. Washington can let him play sideline to sideline and allow other aspects of his game to emerge as Jones and Quinn learn where he can make his greatest impact.



Hall also thinks the best way is to keep it simple, for now. “His job will be to find the ball and go get it.”



Sonny Styles still has a long way to go before he can come anywhere near the caliber of player Wagner has been. His ability to read offenses, handle handsy blockers, and turn his athletic ability into consistent production has to be proven first.



At this point, the Wagner comparison should not be taken to mean he is already close to becoming the player Wagner was. Hall was just simply saying they replaced one of the league's craftiest veteran linebackers with one of its most gifted young athletes.



Now it is up to Washington's staff to make sure he spends the right amount of time thinking before he starts making plays.

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