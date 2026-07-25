Commanders Roster Rankings: Nos. 14-11 Set Stage Before Top 10 Begins

Before we move forward in this countdown to the Top 10, there is one more group to get through. While we are not in the star tier quite yet, this is the group just on the outside of it.



This set of four defensive players deserves its own stop before the countdown moves forward.

No. 14: K'Lavon Chaisson

K'Lavon Chaisson ends up at No. 14 based on the amount of need that Washington has for his 2025 breakout to be real, and not a contract-year mirage. Otherwise, he might be a couple of places higher up.



While Chaisson came into the league as a first-round pick in 2020, it took a while for his traits to turn into consistent production. Last year, things started clicking; in 16 games (10 starts) with the Patriots, he recorded 31 tackles, 10 for loss, had 18 QB hits, and 7.5 sacks in the regular season, with three more sacks in the postseason.



Being with the Commanders on a one-year prove-it deal gives Washington a small window to find out whether he is the player he showed flashes of with New England, or just another rotational piece.





No. 13: Dorance Armstrong

A name that is not talked about a lot: #Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong



Through 7 weeks in 2025, Armstrong led the NFL in pressures and posted a 15.4% pressure rate. Armstrong generated 22 total pressures including 5.5 sacks.



He suffered a torn ACL vs the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/dnx5hKQUzc — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 6, 2026

Dorance Armstrong is perhaps the hardest player on the entire roster to place in a ranking countdown. Last year, he had 5.5 sacks in only seven games. Then, of course, came the injury that ended his season in Week 7.



Since then, Washington has revamped the room, bringing in free agents K'Lavon Chaisson and Odafe Oweh and hiring Darante Jones as the new defensive coordinator. Washington knew how Armstrong fit in the old scheme because he played in it during his days in Dallas. Jones' system has aspects of multiple base defenses, but there is no guarantee Armstrong fits or gets enough snaps.



Armstrong is at No. 13 because of what they know he can bring. Washington is hoping he will make a case for being higher once the season starts.

No. 12: Trey Amos

Trey Amos is sitting in a pretty good spot in terms of how his young career can go. While his first season ended due to injury, there were flashes of both good and bad in the 10 games he played, including eight starts.



When Washington drafted him in the second round, the idea was always that he was viewed as a long-term answer, and that has not changed even after the team added Amik Robertson and Rasul Douglas. That is the reason he lands here at No. 12. Amos offers a real chance to solve the cornerback position for years to come.



If Amos makes the second-year jump he is most certainly capable of, then Washington's cornerback room instantly looks different. If he does not, then this ranking starts to look like an empty projection.

No. 11 Leo Chenal

Did #Commanders LB Leo Chenal just reveal that he’s playing MIKE in Daronte Jones’ defense? 🤔



🎥: The Insiders on @nflnetwork #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/iGjxPr4TTA — Full Command (@FullCommandShow) July 17, 2026

At first glance, name value does not travel well for Leo Chenal. Good thing he does on the football field. Chenal is a player fans of the burgundy and gold will instantly fall in love with.



Washington did not just add a linebacker who elevates the room without being the flashiest player in it. They grabbed a guy who is still ascending and added him to a room that already has Frankie Luvu, and then drafted Sonny Styles to play alongside him.



His speed, physicality, and athletic ability allow him to do things near the line of scrimmage other players cannot get away with.



The fact that Chenal already has rings with Kansas City means he is coming from a winning culture, and some of that could bleed into what Washington is already building.



That is why Chenal sits closest to the top 10 out of this group. Chaisson is trying to prove his breakout was real, Armstrong is trying to prove himself again, and Amos has to find a way to keep ascending and prove he is a long-term solution. Chenal's path to being a player who can contribute early, often, and for several seasons is the cleanest.

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