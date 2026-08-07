Patriots Sources Reveal What Washington Is Really Getting in Stefon Diggs — Commanders Daily

Patriots sources offered a strong endorsement of Stefon Diggs’ leadership and locker-room presence. Plus, Tress Way and Trey Amos reached important injury checkpoints, and the Commanders hosted the first DMV High School Football Media Day. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

News of Stefon Diggs signing with the Washington Commanders drew plenty of attention not only for his on-field production but also for his reputation off the field. As the day progressed on Thursday, a much different picture from people who were around Diggs during his most recent season in New England started to appear. Multiple sources close to the New England Patriots locker room told NBC's JP Finlay that Diggs was a "model citizen" and "a leader for younger players" last season.



Diggs, 32, was viewed as a vocal leader in New England, including delivering pregame speeches and taking an active role around his Patriots teammates. Morgan Moses spoke freely about Diggs last year: "In the role that he’s played in this locker room as a leader is one that no one else can compare to," Moses said. "He carried this team on the field as a professional and as a player, as an older player showing the younger guys what to do. That’s what we look for. That’s our guy."

That sounds like what Dan Quinn has been looking for in terms of veteran leadership and certainly does not sound like someone who could be bad for the locker room. The Commanders' younger receiver corps will all benefit from having Diggs and McLaurin in the room with them at the same time. Anytime you can add 942 receptions, 11,504 yards, and 74 touchdowns to a room that already features McLaurin, it's a positive.



Sources close to Diggs have said that the former University of Maryland star was impressed with the entire organization "from the front office to the coaches to the players." The idea of playing next to McLaurin was also a deciding factor, along with the fact that the team is located in the area where Diggs grew up.

Stefon Diggs to DC



his 2025 season:



#1 EPA/target (+0.68)

#2 success rate (66%)

#6 yards/target (9.9)



the consistency was MASSIVE:



#1 catch rate (83%)

#1 accurate target catch rate (89%)

#1 lowest WR error rate (2%)



and only 2 drops all season!



(out of all WR w 100+ targ) pic.twitter.com/gLJWDSM8PE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 5, 2026

Positive reviews from his previous stops do not guarantee how Diggs' time will play out in Washington. But the Commanders signed him because they need production opposite McLaurin, and the locker-room reports suggest they may also be getting more leadership than some expected. Washington already knew what they were getting statistically speaking, but to hear those who spent time with him this past year, the team is also getting a veteran player who wants to win and had a positive effect on his teammates and others around him.

Stefon Diggs has touched down at the Commanders facility pic.twitter.com/PD4fqgBJIA — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) August 6, 2026

Tress Way, Trey Amos Reach Important Injury Checkpoint

Thursday was the day marked for punter Tress Way and cornerback Trey Amos to be re-evaluated as both continue to work back from injuries. Way has been sidelined by a non-football-related pectoral injury since the beginning of camp, forcing Washington to sign Matt Haack to handle punting and holding duties in his absence. Amos has yet to practice while continuing to recover from a fractured fibula injury that ended his rookie season in 2025. He's been dealing with some soft-tissue soreness, but posted on social media, giving the fanbase ideas that he's ready.



The team is optimistic that both will return soon, with Friday being the day slotted for the next update.

Commanders Host First DMV High School Football Media Day

The Commanders hosted the first annual DMV High School Football Media Day at Northwest Stadium on Thursday. Team President Mark Clouse helped kick off the event, according to Command Center’s Bryan Colbert Jr.

Commanders team President Mark Clouse kicks off the first annual DMV High School Football Media Day ! The future of our game is in good hands! pic.twitter.com/DwTIzzT6h3 — Bryan Colbert Jr (@BC__TV) August 6, 2026

These DMV high schools are getting the full Media Day experience here at North West! It’s not just photos and videos, but also financial literacy courses and game from Washington Legends 💯 pic.twitter.com/qAgEFH3L74 — Bryan Colbert Jr (@BC__TV) August 6, 2026

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