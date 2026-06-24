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The 53-Man Equation: Why the Commanders’ Roster Bubble Will Be Decided on Special Teams

Dan Quinn’s minicamp comments showed why special teams roles could matter heavily for Washington’s final roster decisions.
Philip Hughes|
Washington Commanders defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. attempts to block a field goal in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Washington Commanders defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. attempts to block a field goal in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Washington Commanders

When training camp opens next month, the Washington Commanders will spend a fair amount of time going through the obvious roster battles. Fans will track the backs and watch receiver clips. Online debates will range from offensive line depth and the pass rush to the secondary, and whether it is strong enough. But the bottom of the roster rarely gets decided as cleanly.

Players who spend their NFL lives fighting near the bubble find that special teams can be the deciding factor in whether they stay on the roster. It can become their separator. One of the quiet clues from head coach Dan Quinn's final press conference at minicamp was the emphasis on the need to bring more than just offensive or defensive traits.

“I liked finding more out about the running backs and what they can do and what part of teams they have,” Quinn said. “So, we’ve had pretty significant special teams plays to go, and so looking in, digging in. I’m excited to find that out.”

That matters because the Commanders are not just building a starting lineup. This team is building a 53-man roster.

Beyond Carries and Targets: Finding the Right Roster Fit

As usual, the top of Washington's roster will be shaped by starters and key rotational players. The back end of the roster, though, will be shaped by usefulness.

On the surface, the average fan would likely judge what a fourth or fifth running back does by carries alone, or a receiver by targets. Maybe a defensive player gets judged by snap totals, but the truth is, those players have more to offer than just being an afterthought or emergency depth, and their role is often on special teams.

This is why Quinn's wording was important when he spoke about what players can do beyond offense and defense. He said, “what part of teams they have.” That is a roster-building phrase.

The return game is another way those players can work themselves into the conversation. Quinn said Washington has “a deep group of returners, both kick and punt,” while also bringing up Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and Luke McCaffrey as players involved in that discussion a couple of times since spring. Those may not be life-changing nuggets that decide the top of the depth chart, but they could matter for the final few roster spots.

Washington will get a better sense of who can separate both on offense and defense when camp opens in July. It will also give them the chance to test out return-game responsibilities and get a feel for who can cover kicks. Ultimately, that would give special teams coordinator Larry Izzo more options on game day.

That is where bubble players can change their situation and find a spot on the roster. When the Commanders get down to deciding the last four or five spots on the roster, it will not come down to special teams alone. But for players near the cut line, the major difference between sitting at home on opening day and making the team may come from the part of the game that fans notice last.

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Philip Hughes
PHILIP HUGHES

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com

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