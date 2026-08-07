The Good and Not So Good From Commanders’ Seventh Training Camp Practice

The Washington Commanders were back at it Friday after Thursday's day off brought news that receiver Stefon Diggs was signed. On Friday, Diggs was on the practice field and ready to get his 2026 season going. Trey Amos, Dorance Armstrong, and Tress Way returned to practice, Drew Stevens created some real separation in the kicking battle, and the defense got multiple interceptions. Let's take a look at what went well and what did not during Friday's session.

We could get used to this pic.twitter.com/TGI90FdUID — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2026

The Good

Diggs' workload was intentionally light as he begins to ramp up and into the new Commanders offensive installation that is already six days out ahead of him. Diggs did participate in 11-on-11 work, running a short route away from the play. He appears to be as smooth in his movement, quick with his hands, and maybe even in better shape than he was last season with New England. Diggs took a rep during one-on-ones and spent time after practice working with Jayden Daniels. Friday was not about the volume of work; it was more about getting him going and used to the system.

Stefon Diggs got in some extra reps with Jayden Daniels and appeared to talk through some stuff on routes with him after practice. pic.twitter.com/wutBwKjhys — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2026

Amos participated in team work, while Armstrong’s workload was heavier on individual drills because Washington plans to ease him back more gradually. Way resumed his holding duties on every field-goal attempt Friday, an important step after the pectoral injury kept him out during the opening week of camp. It truly is ironic that all three players entered training camp with injury issues, and all three became available on the same morning.



After today's practice, Stevens sits firmly in the driver's seat after going perfect in practice once again, with his longest being 56 yards, while Moody missed his two longest attempts on the day from 53 and 56. The kicking competition now has Stevens at 28-for-30, and Moody at 24-for-29. With Moody now having five misses to Stevens' two, the pressure to answer is something Moody will feel now.



Fabian Moreau jumped the route on Marcus Mariota’s throw intended for Colson Yankoff and returned it for a handful of yards. Fred Davis II also intercepted Mariota later in practice, giving Washington two takeaways from corners fighting for roles further down the depth chart. Moreau is trying to turn his familiarity with Daronte Jones’ system into a roster spot, while Davis needs splash plays as an undrafted rookie to stand out.



Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a player Washington seems intent on using out of the backfield a lot this year in camp as they continue to use him to spam the flats, and he is catching everything. Croskey-Merritt appears to be meeting Dan Quinn's challenge from earlier in the offseason program head-on. The team has made it a point to use Jeremy Reaves more with the first-team defense than the other players competing for the spot across from Nick Cross. Reaves' continued use with the first-team across several practices is a sign that he is a legitimate starting safety candidate rather than just a rotational experiment.

The Not So Good

The flip side of one kicker gaining ground is that the other kicker had to lose it to make the former possible. Fact is, Moody is worse off at the end of the day today than he was when it began.



Marcus Mariota throwing two interceptions really set the stage for failure on the day. One interception could be credited heavily to a defender making a good read, but two in the same practice give Mariota and the second-team offense film that needs correcting.



The day really comes down to three things: Diggs beginning his ramp-up, Washington getting Amos/Armstrong/Way back, and Stevens finally creating measurable separation in the kicker battle. Friday's interceptions were another sign of Washington’s continued emphasis on takeaways; Moody now faces his first real pressure to respond in the kicking competition.

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