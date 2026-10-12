Washington Commanders fans know a low point when they see one. They'd already had plenty of practice through this regular season's first four weeks in watching a near-endless slew of untimely penalties and called-back highlights, occasionally broken up by the occasional devastating quarterback injury, and that's to say nothing of last year's regression to the mean or the two decades of unimpressive football that preceded the Jayden Daniels era.

Their Week 5 tie to the New York Giants may not go down as the most embarrassing moment in the history of the historic and proud Washington football franchise, but it certainly feels as look-in-the-mirror-worthy as any moment since Daniels took over the on-field ship. Even if they didn't have to walk away with a fourth defeat in five matchups, the key Commanders are already acknowledging how much this draw feels like a blown chance at disrupting the divisional standings.

Dan Quinn says the tie feels like a loss. Says he hasn’t talked to Jayden yet but that the coach needs to “make life easier” for his QB pic.twitter.com/Dq4yreEKjG — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 11, 2026

This 27-27 finish was the sort of matchup that leaves plenty to ponder in choosing the best path forward, even if a few position groups held up their end of the bargain in spurts. Balancing those meteoric early-game highs with the humiliating lows is tough, but we'll try our best.

Quarterbacks Grade: C+

How do you evaluate Daniels' first day back? He did everything he was asked and more while adjusting to football with a brace protecting his recently dislocated elbow, but he deserves a fair share of the blame pie for his lack of urgency and awareness in that final tie-clinching disaster.

The Commanders can't get the play off in time and this game ends in a tie pic.twitter.com/WmPp6q5hU0 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

It's also fair to counter that they never would have been in position to keep their five-game win streak against the Giants going without him, with his 300+ all-purpose yards and two rushing touchdowns pushing Washington to an early 14-point lead. The five sacks didn't help, though he may have shown how tough it'll be to win behind a thrown-together offensive line and battered receiving corps when the defense loses steam.

Anyone attempting to look up Daniels' highlights on X will be instead greeted by a flood of angry Washingtonians and befuddled outsiders reacting to the final 12 seconds as opposed to anything that occurred over the nearly-75 minute sequence that preceded that lapse, and understandably so. Daniels wasn't alone in calling it a rollercoaster finish, but more on the coaching staff's performance later.

Running Backs Grade: B+

After weeks of diminishing returns, Jacory ‘Bill’ Croskey-Merritt re-took the reins as Washington's lead back, rushing for 82 yards on 11 carries to lead all rushers not named Daniels. 7.5 yards per carry is the highest per-game mark he's posted through five weeks, and he was sure to enjoy his first red zone return trip since Week 1 in Philadelphia.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs the ball past New York Giants defensive tackle C.J. Okoye (99) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rachaad White wasn't quite so lucky in his own return to the lineup alongside Daniels, attracting just one target to couple with his eight so-so attempts on the ground. At the very least, Washington's coaching staff remains comfortable leaving it up to the backs to control the occasional series on their own, a strategy that couldn't have worked with some of the running back rotations from the last month.

Wide Receivers Grade: B

The receivers were there for Daniels when he needed them, but not as much as they have been in other matchups. With the rushing attack holding its weight against New York's solid front seven, the quarterback's platoon of dynamic, Stefon Diggs-less downfield options successfully leveraged their athleticism and hands to meet Daniels where he needed them.

Though none of the recently returned Terry McLaurin, the still-ascending Antonio Williams, or big play-magnet Treylon Burks scored a touchdown, they remained effective in the clutch, keeping the offense chugging downfield whenever called upon. That threesome converted on nine of the 11 passes thrown their way for 119 yards, clearly separating themselves from the rest of the error-prone wideout reserve pack.

Tight Ends Grade: B+

Finally, after weeks of minimal impact from Chig Okonkwo's understudies, the starter drew eyes back to Washington's tight end assortment with his first fully healthy outing as a Commander. He finished with 60 yards, nearly tripling his season total of 21 yards through the first four weeks, when injuries and ineffective usage had bogged him down.

Jayden Daniels and Chig Okonkwo are cooking early. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/dRA9FpRpCi — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 11, 2026

He glided through defenders, repeatedly opening up the middle of the field and giving Daniels a reliable intermediate threat to dish to, with the legs to continue creating after the catch. That's all that's been asked of him since moving to D.C. over the offseason, and it had to feel cathartic for Okonkwo to finally factor into an early scoring wave.

Besides the pass-catcher, few of Okonkwo's fellow targets attracted much attention downfield. John Bates tried his darndest to get his teammates in position during that soon-to-be-infamous clock expiration, while Ben Sinnott drew a pass-interference call on one of his few routes, so they at least have those memories to cherish, with chances at a win having slipped through the Commanders' fingers.

Offensive Line Grade: C-

As handy as it was to welcome Sam Cosmi back into the fold, further sparing Daniels from having to get blocked for by another unproven reserve or unwanted journeyman lineman, their quarterback really could have used better protection in his season debut at home.

Brandon Coleman struggled against the admittedly imposing Giants pass rush, giving up several of the five sacks that Daniels took while holding little ground one-on-one. The false starts and holding penalties didn't help, either.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Conerly Jr., Chris Paul, and center Lucas Patrick didn't allow those same routine pressures, but the offensive line is one of those units that's only as strong as its weakest link. As always, Laremy Tunsil is missed.

Defensive Front Seven Grade: C-

That vaunted Commanders defense, courtesy of first-year coordinator Daronte Jones, was nowhere to be found as Washington succumbed to a Jameis Winston-led attack and saw its 14-point lead evaporate. Frankie Luvu's energy and instincts were much appreciated, though usual quarterback pressure accumulators Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson disappeared when the going got tough.

Winston, a quarterback known for erratic play, shouldn't have played so smoothly against a unit that is disproportionately solid against the run as they are. If nothing else, up-and-coming star Sonny Styles recorded a game-high 13 tackles along with another deflected pass, continuing his reign of terror as Washington's do-it-all rookie disruptor. If only his unit had the consistency (or legs?) to keep that same momentum up whenever the offense failed to score.

Secondary Grade: C+

Despite the highlights Rasul Douglas and Amik Robertson totaled, a growing trend amidst the Commanders' new-look cornerbacks, 326 yards against the famously interception-happy Winston, is an indictment. Sure, the pick Robertson snagged went down as an immediately questionable refereeing decision, but soft coverage and a lack of that same aggression on those short-yardage completions let the Giants march back in the fourth quarter.

It was good to see Jeremy Reaves, as aware as he was, flying cross-field to make tackles with Nick Cross still out of commission, as he almost netted an interception of his own late in the game. But to fans' disbelief, Mike Sainristil still squeezed in a few snaps in a limited role and somehow allowed a late touchdown to Malik Nabers in single coverage.

It seems that every time this unit shows life with their veteran disruptors, they reveal just how far away they are from achieving any series-to-series consistency.

Special Teams Grade: C+

White stepped up as a primary kick returner alongside Luke McCaffrey, with Jaylin Lane down for the count, but the Commanders still haven't found a shocking break in their transition game. They also didn't stuff any advances, thanks to Tress Way's steady punting work.

Fans will surely remember Drew Stevens' missed extra point attempt as a big swing that eventually cost the group what could have been the go-ahead point, another reminder that the rookie kicker more or less stands alone as Washington's primary score-finisher.

Coaching Staff Grade: F

Last week, the coaching staff took plenty of deserved flak for mismanaging third-string quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis during his first in-game misadventures. Even if the organization could have prepared better by backing Daniels and the older Marcus Mariota with another capable veteran, they ended up in a generally spontaneous situation, forced to adapt on the fly.

This time, everyone fell short. Even if Dan Quinn and friends had found a way to better prepare the players for the end-of-game situation, a more prepared offense and consistent defense could have salvaged what eventually spiraled into the embarrassing finish.

Dan Quinn was beside himself after the game. Threw his headset and then just stood there at the 25. pic.twitter.com/I5NDCmnUd8 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2026

As previously covered, the receivers were effective whenever Daniels had time to throw and open routes to exploit. You'd really wish that the same creativity that helped Okonkwo initially get free was there for McLaurin and Williams all game.

Moreover, Jones and Quinn will have to fall on the sword of their slipping defense. It's not just that they decline as games progress, which they do; they allowed twice as many third-down conversions as the offense did, eight to Washington's four, and in another week they outpaced their opponent in self-inflicted penalties.

If anyone's in trouble here, it's Quinn. This team, which he keeps calling "tough" and "resilient," always seems to look less composed than whoever they're staring down on the gridiron. Add a blown multi-score lead in his third season with the Commanders, and the front office may take a long, hard look at the man failing to impress his own alleged positive influences on the lineup, with even slimmer odds of saving the season.

Get your Commanders updates delivered instantly to your phone by subscribing to our Facebook Messenger News Channel.