Commanders Have One of NFL's Best Turnover Margins — So Why Just One Win?

One of Washington's top defensive priorities this offseason was to carry a mindset into the season that lived and died off of takeaways. Five weeks in, the team has produced seven takeaways in a season where they've turned the ball over only twice. That's a +5 turnover differential for the Commanders, tied for second-best in the NFL, even though the team has only won once this season. This is unusual, as teams in the top five in that category tend to be better positioned to win.



Washington got that lone win by turning three takeaways into 20 points in a 33-31 win, despite Seattle heavily outgaining the Commanders. That game should serve as an example moving forward of what happens when they take advantage of opponents' mistakes.



At the opposite end of the spectrum sits the Giants game and the way it ended after Washington found a way to squander a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and one of their young quarterback's best statistical games. In the end, the defense delivered the football when the team needed it, but the offense and coaching staff couldn't get out of their own way long enough to finish the job.



The Commanders enter Week 6 ranked 30th in scoring defense, allowing 29.8 points per game. Washington is 25th against the pass, allowing 242.5 yards per game. The team's offense averages 23 points per game, good enough to rank 17th in the league.



Monday, Washington faces the 49ers, who average 30.8 points per game but only have a +2 turnover differential and a 5-0 record. Washington will have to keep generating turnovers, but limiting points and capitalizing on extra possessions matter just as much.



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