Dan Quinn may use Washington’s no-huddle against the Bengals. Cincinnati is drilling Burrow’s protections, with Daronte Jones on the opening slide. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Need to Know

In today's Burgundy Roundup, Washington has backfield decisions to make before facing a Bengals defense that has been getting to quarterbacks. Cincinnati has questions along its offensive line, but its second-quarter scoring surge leaves the Commanders little room to waste a possession.



The last time the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals played, neither punter saw any action beyond holding on field goals in a 38-33 thriller that Washington won. Of the 13 possessions in that game that didn't end in kneel-downs, only Cincinnati's missed field goal didn't produce points. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels let his opinion be known: "We go out there, and hopefully we don’t punt."



- Some of the team's plans for the night were known on Saturday: Lucas Patrick will be the team's starting center, while others still need attention, i.e., Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt. For Bill to play, the team still needs to activate him from injured reserve. Washington also still has decisions to make on running back Rachaad White and cornerback Amik Robertson.



- The pressure numbers point to a tougher test for Daniels. Cincinnati has pressured opposing quarterbacks on 37.2% of their dropbacks this season and got to Aaron Rodgers on 46.9% in Week 10. New York pressured Daniels on 20.5% of his dropbacks against the Giants. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows Daniels well: "Every play is alive for a big play with him, whether it's using his feet or his arm talent."

Sack Saturday featuring Jonathan Allen, Myles Murphy, and Boye Mafe🔥



Almost hunting time again.. 🤧#Bengals #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/OZddJM1AIb — 937Bengals 🐅 (@BengalsAnt) November 21, 2026

- Getting to third-and-short won’t make things easy for Washington. Against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati showed two deep safeties on second-and-4 before Bryan Cook came down to help hold Jaylen Warren to three yards. Jordan Battle dropped Warren for a loss on the next play. Bengals safeties coach Jordan Kovacs said Cook’s play was “not a blitz” — he was fitting the run from deep. Daniels will have to account for where those safeties can go after the snap, not just where they start.

Bryan Cook stuffing the Warren run pic.twitter.com/GC58ukCSVm — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) November 17, 2026

- Washington has an opening on the other side of the ball, although Cincinnati has ways to protect it. Starting right guard Dalton Risner is out, and left guard Dylan Fairchild is questionable. Bengals center Ted Karras called right tackle Amarius Mims “a star,” whose work allows the line to “allocate resources elsewhere.” If Cincinnati can trust Mims alone on the edge, it may be able to give its guards more help. Washington still has to find a way through to Burrow.



- Getting ahead of Cincinnati hasn’t been the problem for its recent opponents. During the Bengals’ five-game winning streak, they’ve been outscored 37–17 in the first quarter. They’ve outscored those same opponents 66–9 in the second. Washington could win the start and still be chasing Burrow by halftime.



- Austin Ekeler put another part of the job plainly: “You can’t make mistakes; that’s what it takes.” Washington carries a plus-seven turnover margin into the game, compared with Cincinnati’s plus-two. Neither defense took the ball away in the 2024 meeting. If the Commanders get that extra possession tonight, they have to do something with it.



- Northwest Stadium will have a few extras in store for fans on Monday, starting with "Hail Raiser" rally towels handed out at the gates. Go-go band Rare Essence will also perform live at Legends Plaza, and former linebacker Brian Orakpo will be honored as this week's Legend of the Game.



- Even a win would still leave Washington third in the NFC East behind Dallas (5-6) after all three division rivals won Sunday. It would cut the gap to the first-place Giants (6-3-1) to two games.



- Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium, with national television coverage on ESPN and local broadcast coverage on FOX 5 DC. Full TV, streaming, and radio details are available in our How to Watch Commanders vs. Bengals guide.

Commanders News Articles

The Washington Commanders released their final Week 11 injury report on Saturday afternoon. The biggest news is that Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt (groin), Lucas Patrick (concussion), Amik Robertson (ankle), and Rachaad White (heel) are all questionable. Three pieces of vital information are still to be determined, as Robertson was injured on the final sequence Friday, didn't practice Saturday, and while the team did not rule him out, they're going to wait to decide. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn named Patrick the starting center for Monday's game despite his game designation, and Rachaad White's heel is something to watch.

- The no-huddle was part of Washington’s plan early against the Giants. The Commanders kept the same personnel on the field, which Dan Quinn said helped the offense find a rhythm. “I do think it's a weapon worth doing,” Quinn said Saturday. If Jayden Daniels gets the offense moving Monday night, that tempo could keep Cincinnati from changing personnel between snaps. Quinn didn't say how often Washington might use it.

“But one thing I can always say is I always give that city my all, gave that team my all, and when fans come out to watch us play, they knew that 93 was gonna show up and give everything he had," Allen said. "At the end of the day, the things that I did wrong, I apologize and move on.”

Brown ranks third on the Bengals in receptions, behind Chase and Higgins. His 47 catches have produced 246 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 5.2 yards per reception. He also leads Cincinnati with 441 rushing yards. Washington has to account for him whether Burrow hands him the ball or drops back to pass.

The odds of Brandon Aiyuk returning to a football field this season, or at all, seemed grim as recently as a month ago following his series of critical and accusatory social media posts that took aim at his general manager and coach, his former agent, the NFL Players Association and even former college teammate Jayden Daniels.

Ryan Kerrigan on the Commanders season:

Ryan Kerrigan on the Commanders season:



"They can do it because the division is so wide open... In my opinion, if you're a Commanders fan you have reason for hope and reason to believe. I mean you mentioned [Jayden Daniels] that's reason enough to believe right there." pic.twitter.com/zCx9WPsi91 — Ryan Ripken (@ryanripkenshow) November 20, 2026

"They can do it because the division is so wide open... In my opinion, if you're a Commanders fan you have reason for hope and reason to believe. I mean you mentioned [Jayden Daniels] that's reason enough to believe right there.""They can do it because the division is so wide open... In my opinion, if you're a Commanders fan you have reason for hope and reason to believe. I mean you mentioned [Jayden Daniels] that's reason enough to believe right there."

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was fined $17,911 by the NFL for “unnecessary roughness

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was fined $17,911 by the NFL for “unnecessary roughness” due to a “hit on the defenseless player” for this hit on Giants tight end Theo Johnson last week. No penalty was called on the field pic.twitter.com/HfYWc6xqF6 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 21, 2026

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was fined $17,911 by the NFL for “unnecessary roughness” due to a “hit on the defenseless player” for this hit on Giants tight end Theo Johnson last week. No penalty was called on the field

Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.