Roster Maintenance: What the Commanders Newest Tight End Signing Means for Summer Depth

The Washington Commanders signed 31-year-old veteran tight end Anthony Firkser on Tuesday morning before OTAs began in Ashburn, Virginia. On the surface, Firkser might just come across as a run-of-the-mill journeyman tight end on his sixth team, but if you take a look at his blocking grades on Pro Football Focus, you may see what Commanders GM Adam Peters saw when he decided to sign him.

New Commanders TE Anthony Firkser pic.twitter.com/rTuHL3Zzvq — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 2, 2026

Take a look at the image below and find the PBLK column. One thing missing from this sheet is Firkser's receiving numbers: he has played in 85 games, starting nine, and has 123 receptions for 1,260 receiving yards to go with five career touchdowns across eight seasons.

Pro Football Focus Grades for Anthony Firkser. | Anthony Firkser

The graphic above shows both his games from last year and how he's played collectively across his career, based on PFF grades. One glance at his yards below should show he's never been a receiving tight end. Which makes sense: Washington does not need another receiving tight end, with Jayden Daniels already finding his favorite target in Chig Okonkwo.



Most of Firkser's playing time came with the Tennessee Titans. In four years, he had 140 catches for 1,107 and five touchdowns. Since that time, he's bounced from Atlanta to Detroit to the Jets to the Chiefs, then back to the Lions, before now calling Washington his home.

The Commanders signed TE Anthony Firkser and released... WR Ja’Corey Brooks. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 2, 2026

This move could have been made for a variety of reasons, ranging from a depth signing to the staff wanting another blocking tight end that can catch to compete with John Bates and Ben Sinnott. It could also signal a more fullback-type/H-Back role coming for Sinnott, which would make sense given the team's shift towards at least some zone-blocking schemes. The move complicates the roster spot of TE Colson Yankoff, who was already treading the roster bubble conversation.



To make room for Firkser, Washington released WR Ja'Corey Brooks. Brooks spent most of last season on the practice squad after gaining over 1,000 yards receiving at Louisville his senior year.



According to the team's website:

Firkser played high school football at Manalapan High School in New Jersey before being recruited by Harvard. Firkser spent four seasons with the Crimson, catching 99 passes for 1,559 yards and 14 touchdowns. At the end of his college career, Firkser ranked 12th all-time in school history for receptions, ninth in receiving yards and sixth in touchdown catches. Commanders.com



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.