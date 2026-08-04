Commanders Bring Back Former Draft Pick Fabian Moreau After Ahkello Witherspoon Retires

The Washington Commanders made an unexpected change Tuesday morning, signing Fabian Moreau and announcing that Ahkello Witherspoon has been placed on the Reserve/Retired List. Washington originally drafted Moreau in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.



Moreau was with Washington through the 2020 season, appearing in 60 games with 18 starts and recording 125 tackles, including one for loss, 14 passes defended and six interceptions. Since that time, he's played for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and most recently, the Minnesota Vikings.



While Moreau spent the last two seasons in Minnesota, he started the 2025 season on their practice squad after being released by the San Francisco 49ers during final roster cuts. After injuries depleted their secondary, the Vikings promoted him to their active roster. He appeared in 11 games in 2025 and recorded 17 tackles with two passes defended.



Over nine seasons, Moreau has appeared in 124 games, made 56 starts, and recorded 322 tackles, five for loss, seven interceptions, 45 passes defensed, and three forced fumbles. His most extensive starting opportunities after leaving Washington came with Atlanta, New York, and Denver, where he started 38 of 46 games from 2021 through 2023.

Ahkello Witherspoon Retires Before the Preseason

Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (24) participates in a drill on day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Witherspoon was originally signed to a one-year contract back in March after spending the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He entered training camp competing for a place in an unsettled cornerback room. His retirement ends his time with the Burgundy and Gold without appearing in a preseason or regular season game.



Moreau will fill the roster spot left open by Witherspoon's retirement and gives Washington another veteran cornerback, one who is familiar with new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones from their time together over the last two seasons in Minnesota. That previous connection should help Moreau make a faster transition than most veterans signed after camp has already started.

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