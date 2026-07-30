Washington's Defensive Plan Could Play Directly Into Rasul Douglas’ Strengths - Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

“If somebody gave you the answers to a test, would you not put the answers down?” Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas used that analogy Wednesday to describe his desire to read the quarterback, recognize where the football is going and react before the route is completed.



This year's defensive plan could make those answers easier for him to find. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones wants the defensive front to move quarterbacks off their spots and force the football out before the play develops as designed. “He likes getting them rattled," Douglas said. "They like messing them up, getting them off their spot to where they’re throwing places that they normally don’t throw to.”



In this system, sacks are only part of the goal. Pressure can also create rushed footwork and shortened progressions, leading to uncomfortable throws for the secondary to defend. Douglas believes the Commanders have assembled enough size and pass-rush depth to speed up that process. “You want the ball coming out fast, fast, fast. I think that’s what we’re trying to do here,” Douglas said.



Douglas has spent years studying three-, five- and seven-step drops, allowing him to identify a quarterback’s intentions without relying entirely on speed or elite recovery ability.



Douglas still has to learn the new terminology and communication Washington is using, but if Jones’ front consistently makes quarterbacks uncomfortable, the veteran cornerback could be positioned to turn that pressure into the mistakes he has spent his career studying.

Dorance Armstrong Nearing Next Step in Recovery

On Wednesday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed that Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. have reached important markers in their rehabilitation programs. Neither is ready to return to practice, and both will continue working off to the side. Quinn described Armstrong as “super close,” although Washington has not provided a timetable for his return.

Also good to see Dorance Armstrong...he is working his way back from a torn ACL pic.twitter.com/p60TTfBtRT — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2026

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Adds Muscle Before Year 2

Dan Quinn told reporters Wednesday that running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt added about seven or eight pounds of muscle during the offseason. The extra weight is only part of Washington's plan for Bill in season two. Quinn challenged Croskey-Merritt a few weeks back to get more involved in the passing game and work toward developing himself as a three-down back. Washington may want that role for him, but Rachaad White's receiving ability out of the backfield ensures it will not simply be handed over.

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