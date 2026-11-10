LIVE: Commanders Trade Deadline Tracker — NFL Deals and Washington Updates
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The Washington Commanders enter the 2026 NFL trade deadline at 2–5–1, with a 4 p.m. ET cutoff Tuesday and a rematch against the division-leading New York Giants on Thursday. The teams tied 27–27 in October, but Adam Peters has to make any trade decision before he sees how the second meeting goes.
I don't expect Washington to add a player today. A contender could still call about someone on the Commanders' roster, though, and Peters would have to decide whether the return is worth it. He said last week that the outcome of Sunday's game against the Rams would not dictate his deadline approach.
Elsewhere in the NFC East, Philadelphia traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville on Monday. A reported deal to send Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to Cincinnati fell through Tuesday, according to Jordan Schultz. The reason for the reversal has not been reported; Schultz says it was unrelated to a physical or Ebiketie's performance.
Follow the live tracker below for trades, reports and other developments across the NFL as the deadline approaches. And, as always, follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.
NFL Trade Deadline Live Updates
Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone