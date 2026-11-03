Commanders News: Five Sacks Without Three DTs; Myles Garrett Set to Practice for Rams | Burgundy Roundup

Washington recorded five sacks against Philadelphia without three defensive tackles, while the Rams prepare to bring Myles Garrett back to practice. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Commanders got the win they needed Sunday night, even if they took a while to look like the team Dan Quinn wanted to see coming out of the bye. Washington fell behind Philadelphia 10-0 before scoring 27 unanswered points, and Jayden Daniels took charge of an offense that had struggled through the opening quarter. Quinn praised his quarterback Monday for bringing the group together. The 27-10 win moved Washington to 2-4-1 and gave Daniels his first victory as a starter since October 2025.



Washington’s defensive front supplied the answer it needed most. Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw and Jer’Zhan Newton were all unavailable, but the Commanders sacked Tanner McKee five times and held Saquon Barkley to 30 yards on 13 carries. Charles Omenihu returned with a sack, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. Quinn said Monday the rush looked more coordinated and connected after the staff made it a focus during the bye. With Payne’s foot injury reportedly ending his season, Washington will need that work to hold up beyond one game.



The win didn’t solve the penalty problem. Back-to-back false starts turned a third-and-1 into third-and-11 on Washington’s opening possession, and the Commanders finished with nine penalties for 70 yards. David Blough said last week the staff had simplified parts of the offense to help it get out of the huddle faster, but the pre-snap mistakes followed Washington into the Eagles game. Quinn said there isn’t one simple fix. The Rams game gives his staff another week to find one.



Los Angeles arrives Sunday with a possible addition to its pass rush. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Myles Garrett will return to practice this week, opening his 21-day window to come off injured reserve. McVay did not commit to Garrett playing against Washington; the Rams would have to activate him first. Los Angeles improved to 4-4 with a 24-9 win over the Chargers, and Wednesday’s practice reports should give the Commanders a clearer idea of which Rams defenders they’ll face.

Commanders News From the Day

Stefon Diggs caught the touchdown, and Treylon Burks supplied the biggest gain. But neither veteran was the receiver the Washington Commanders used most in Sunday night's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. That was Antonio Williams. The rookie led Washington with seven targets and five catches for 54 yards, and his snap count showed how much work he's getting with Terry McLaurin out for the season. Now the question is whether Washington keeps putting that much of its passing game in his hands.

Sam Cosmi was lights out again vs. Philly this week. Same as Week 1 pic.twitter.com/V7He4pzU20 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 2, 2026

Quinn's acknowledgment that Washington may need to examine additional running back options speaks volumes. For now, the team has no confirmed recovery timetable or diagnosis as they brace for additional scans on McNichols' injured foot. "I'll give you an update as it goes to Wednesday, but it's something that the team for sure is concerned with," Quinn said.

Washington's 83.3% pressure rate on blitzes in win over Philly was the second-highest by any defense in a game this season, per @NextGenStatshttps://t.co/LopsRxJsHI pic.twitter.com/lJnegwVm7a — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 2, 2026

They made plenty of mistakes on their first few drives, but look no further than their very first series for a who's-who of classic errors that have regularly peppered Commanders games all season. Jayden Daniels missing on makeable throws, back-to-back false starts, surrendered once-friendly field position on third-and-one, and a blown kick by increasingly inconvenienced kicker Drew Stevens ruled the drive moot, all while backup Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee moved the ball upfield on the defense.

- Washington’s defensive front finished this game. Dorance Armstrong was still making plays against the run, and Odafe Oweh beat Jordan Mailata off the edge for a late sack. A season-high five sacks is the production Washington has needed from this group; Washington did it without Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and Jer’Zhan Newton, while holding Saquon Barkley to 30 yards on 13 carries.

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders won three of the four quarters they played against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, ultimately building a 27-10 advantage by the time the clock hit zero.

Podcasts

Washington Beats Philly 27-10 - Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin recaps the Commanders 27-10 win over the Eagles. It wasn't pretty but he provided his entire "GameTake" which included a Jayden Daniels' game breakdown and grade. Other NFL thoughts as well.

Episode 1,444 - #PHIvsWAS postgame. Very happy Washington won & is very much in NFC East contention. Very bothered by the inexcusable first quarter. Can/will Washington truly get its act together? Encouraged by Jayden Daniels, the run game & the defense.https://t.co/JDMYNFgVDz — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 2, 2026

Interviews

Charles Omenihi provided a pass rush boost for the Commanders last night.



After the game he told me, "winning brings momentum and momentum brings energy and that continues to roll over."



On making a run at the NFC East, Charles said, "the division is wide open. So, why not?" pic.twitter.com/eBNGOSBCvs — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 2, 2026

Jeremy Reaves is happy with the Commanders win, but he wants to keep this momentum going.



Reavo told me, "confidence is built by what you do on the field...that's just building blocks." pic.twitter.com/XOTJgXywPu — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 2, 2026

"We have to be careful how we speak on that."



When you have a good relationship with a player, sometimes they'll just give you a look midquestion.



I began to ask K'Lavon Chaisson about his questionable penalties, and he just took over from there 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/f0cCjcuqsa — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 2, 2026

Sonny Styles continues to impress as a rookie.



Sonny said, "it's hard to win in this league. We talked about being a second half team and found out a way to win the game in the second half." pic.twitter.com/QbFpTW2KrS — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 2, 2026

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn speaks to the media on Victory Monday https://t.co/EHce4HcsOb — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2026

Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.