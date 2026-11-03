Commanders News: Five Sacks Without Three DTs; Myles Garrett Set to Practice for Rams | Burgundy Roundup
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The Commanders got the win they needed Sunday night, even if they took a while to look like the team Dan Quinn wanted to see coming out of the bye. Washington fell behind Philadelphia 10-0 before scoring 27 unanswered points, and Jayden Daniels took charge of an offense that had struggled through the opening quarter. Quinn praised his quarterback Monday for bringing the group together. The 27-10 win moved Washington to 2-4-1 and gave Daniels his first victory as a starter since October 2025.
Washington’s defensive front supplied the answer it needed most. Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw and Jer’Zhan Newton were all unavailable, but the Commanders sacked Tanner McKee five times and held Saquon Barkley to 30 yards on 13 carries. Charles Omenihu returned with a sack, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. Quinn said Monday the rush looked more coordinated and connected after the staff made it a focus during the bye. With Payne’s foot injury reportedly ending his season, Washington will need that work to hold up beyond one game.
The win didn’t solve the penalty problem. Back-to-back false starts turned a third-and-1 into third-and-11 on Washington’s opening possession, and the Commanders finished with nine penalties for 70 yards. David Blough said last week the staff had simplified parts of the offense to help it get out of the huddle faster, but the pre-snap mistakes followed Washington into the Eagles game. Quinn said there isn’t one simple fix. The Rams game gives his staff another week to find one.
Los Angeles arrives Sunday with a possible addition to its pass rush. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Myles Garrett will return to practice this week, opening his 21-day window to come off injured reserve. McVay did not commit to Garrett playing against Washington; the Rams would have to activate him first. Los Angeles improved to 4-4 with a 24-9 win over the Chargers, and Wednesday’s practice reports should give the Commanders a clearer idea of which Rams defenders they’ll face.
Commanders News From the Day
Commanders Snap Judgment: Why Antonio Williams Should Stay Ahead of Diggs and Burks
Stefon Diggs caught the touchdown, and Treylon Burks supplied the biggest gain. But neither veteran was the receiver the Washington Commanders used most in Sunday night's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. That was Antonio Williams. The rookie led Washington with seven targets and five catches for 54 yards, and his snap count showed how much work he's getting with Terry McLaurin out for the season. Now the question is whether Washington keeps putting that much of its passing game in his hands.
Dan Quinn Fears Serious Injury as Commanders Weigh Running Back Options
Quinn's acknowledgment that Washington may need to examine additional running back options speaks volumes. For now, the team has no confirmed recovery timetable or diagnosis as they brace for additional scans on McNichols' injured foot. "I'll give you an update as it goes to Wednesday, but it's something that the team for sure is concerned with," Quinn said.
Commanders Report Card: Who Delivered in Eagles Win — and Who Still Fell Short?
They made plenty of mistakes on their first few drives, but look no further than their very first series for a who's-who of classic errors that have regularly peppered Commanders games all season. Jayden Daniels missing on makeable throws, back-to-back false starts, surrendered once-friendly field position on third-and-one, and a blown kick by increasingly inconvenienced kicker Drew Stevens ruled the drive moot, all while backup Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee moved the ball upfield on the defense.
Commanders Instant Reaction: Depleted Front Delivers the Biggest Answer Against Eagles | Game Pulse
- Washington’s defensive front finished this game. Dorance Armstrong was still making plays against the run, and Odafe Oweh beat Jordan Mailata off the edge for a late sack. A season-high five sacks is the production Washington has needed from this group; Washington did it without Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and Jer’Zhan Newton, while holding Saquon Barkley to 30 yards on 13 carries.
Dan Quinn says Commanders are still chasing a complete game after Eagles win
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders won three of the four quarters they played against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, ultimately building a 27-10 advantage by the time the clock hit zero.
Podcasts
Washington Beats Philly 27-10 - Kevin Sheehan Show
Kevin recaps the Commanders 27-10 win over the Eagles. It wasn't pretty but he provided his entire "GameTake" which included a Jayden Daniels' game breakdown and grade. Other NFL thoughts as well.
Interviews
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone