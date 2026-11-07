Commanders News: Adam Peters Won’t Let Rams Game Decide Trades | Burgundy Roundup

Adam Peters says the Rams game won’t dictate Commanders trades. Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown are out, and Myles Garrett is expected back. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Need to Know

The Commanders ruled out Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown on Friday, leaving Jayden Daniels with only two available receivers who have caught a pass for Washington this season. Burks missed all of practice this week with a foot injury. Brown hurt his calf Thursday and did not practice Friday. With Terry McLaurin already on injured reserve, Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams are the two. Van Jefferson and Luke McCaffrey are also on the active roster, while Jaden Bradley remains an option for a practice-squad elevation.



During his weekly interview on 106.7-FM The Fan, Commanders GM Adam Peters said Williams has earned more targets. Quinn said he expects Jefferson to be ready if called upon. Quinn also praised Bradley’s work as a featured receiver on the scout team, though Washington had not announced an elevation Friday. Peters shared better news about McLaurin: his surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon was successful, and he has been around the team facility.



Peters said Washington continues to field calls ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, though he did not see anything heating up Friday or Saturday. He left Monday open. He also pushed back on the idea that the Rams game will decide whether Washington buys or sells. “The results of the game aren’t going to dictate what we do,” Peters said. He wants a move that makes sense for the team and its value, regardless of Sunday’s score.

Commanders vs. Rams Final Injury Report

Commanders vs Rams Injury Report | Commanders PR

Jer’Zhan (Johnny) Newton practiced fully all week and remains questionable. He is still on injured reserve, so Washington must activate him before he can face Los Angeles. Peters hopes to have him back with Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw both on IR. Shy Tuttle was limited throughout the week by a shoulder injury but received no game designation.



The Rams expect Myles Garrett to play, barring a setback. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, then sat out Friday for rest; Los Angeles still has to activate him from injured reserve. Sean McVay has not settled on how many snaps Garrett could handle alongside Aaron Donald. Right guard Sam Cosmi practiced fully Friday after being limited by a knee injury Wednesday and Thursday. Quinn said the Rams already have enough speed to move their front, blitz or get pressure with four. Washington spent part of the week putting its starters against each other in practice to prepare for that pace.



Los Angeles lost a possible reinforcement Friday. McVay had expected tight end Terrance Ferguson to play as he worked back from an ankle injury, but Ferguson hurt his hamstring at practice and was ruled out on an updated injury report. Cornerback Jaylen Watson is out, while Trent McDuffie and safety Kam Curl are questionable. Those absences could give Washington chances downfield, depending on what its depleted receiver group can do with them.



Matthew Stafford practiced fully for a third straight day despite his right elbow issue and has no game designation. McVay also said the Rams plan to activate running back Ronnie Rivers from injured reserve before Sunday.



Robert Henry Jr. spent early mornings this week working with running backs coach Anthony Lynn, Quinn said. Henry is back on the active roster after Jeremy McNichols went on IR, but his role against the Rams is unsettled behind Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. Peters also said the team hopes Jacory Croskey-Merritt can return for the Bengals game when he becomes eligible to come off IR. That remains a hope, rather than a return date.



The Rams signed Joshua Karty to their active roster Thursday, though McVay said that does not guarantee him a spot on Sunday’s game-day roster. Karty handled kickoffs last week while Brandon McManus took field goals and extra points. Long snapper Joe Cardona is doubtful, leaving practice-squad veteran Jake McQuaide as another possible elevation.



Washington will retire John Riggins’ No. 44 at halftime Sunday. Quinn opened his Friday news conference by talking about what the honor will mean for Riggins and his family.

Commanders News From the Day

While Sean McVay always brings back memories of "the one that got away" every time he visits as an opposing head coach, he's not the focus of former coaches coming to town this week. McVay has two former Commanders coaches on his staff who were with quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2024-2025: Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Johnson. Kingsbury served as the team's offensive coordinator, while Johnson was the assistant head coach/pass game coordinator. Washington's current OC, David Blough, worked under them as the Commanders' assistant quarterbacks coach before being promoted this past offseason.

Asked whether having one cornerback follow Nacua would help, Jones explained, "They move Puka so many different places. Having some experience playing against him a couple years ago, tried that, and they're jetting him across left and right. They're inserting him into the line of scrimmage, and so you have a corner trying to track that. It becomes difficult because now he's in a space that he's not used to. He's gotta fit the run, and he's not a linebacker, and you wanna keep certain guys out of that." And Stafford doesn't even have to throw it Nacua's way for any of that to matter.

Hey Phil, I’m trying not to get carried away with one win, but Sunday felt different. Did it change your opinion of Dan Quinn, or do you need to see it again against the Rams before you start buying in?

Stefon Diggs caught the touchdown, and Treylon Burks supplied the biggest gain. But neither veteran was the receiver the Washington Commanders used most in Sunday night's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. That was Antonio Williams. The rookie led Washington with seven targets and five catches for 54 yards, and his snap count showed how much work he's getting with Terry McLaurin out for the season. Now the question is whether Washington keeps putting that much of its passing game in his hands.

Podcasts

Show is up.



Start—my favorite John Riggins run of his career + Wash/LAR preview and pick.



25:42—@Coach_JayGruden w/why so many pre-snap penalties + #Commanders/#Rams thoughts/pick & his #NFLLock.



1:00:04—14 “smell test” picks. https://t.co/Eg9EVVrQ7k — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) November 6, 2026

Welcome back, Kliff - Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig rips through several topics, including Treylon Burks' injury, another trade deadline variable, Austin Ekeler and the RB room vs. the Rams defense, pre-snap penalties, and the David Blough/Kliff Kingsbury reunion

Episode 1,448 - #LARvsWAS preview. Jayden Daniels vs. Matthew Stafford. Shootout incoming?



Trust Washington's defense vs Stafford, Puka Nacua & Kyren Williams?



David Blough addresses two notable developments with the offense



Daronte Jones on Steve Wilkshttps://t.co/HbUzPw3V3l — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 6, 2026

Interviews

Imagine flying to Paris Fashion Week and ending up in a jail cell.



Commanders LB K’Lavon Chaisson told me about the time he was detained at a Paris airport over a passport issue, had his belongings confiscated and nearly got sent back to the U.S.



His biggest fear? “Please don’t… pic.twitter.com/o90X6XvW0X — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 5, 2026

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/2qLvbOx8Af — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 6, 2026

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