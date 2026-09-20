Hughes’ View: Washington Has a Chance to Send Dallas to 0-2 — It Needs to Take It

The Washington Commanders enter Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with completely different stakes. In Week 1, the team was trying to establish whether they had improved. Today is about whether that improvement can actually help kick dirt on a division rival when they're vulnerable. Both teams enter this game 0-1, having lost to another NFC East rival in Week 1, so the loser will leave 0-2 in the division.



Washington looked flat offensively for three and a half quarters despite a running game that produced 132 total rushing yards against one of the toughest defensive front sevens in football in Week 1. That last half-quarter produced half of their offensive output, while their defense got three sacks and played physical football, but got stung a few times by explosive plays. Commanders HC Dan Quinn put it perfectly on Monday: "Near misses, they sting."



That means there really isn't much room for another slow start. Washington already proved it can run the ball against a physical defense, and it showed late that the offense can move when it finally finds a rhythm. The problem is that waiting until the fourth quarter to put everything together turns the entire game into another near miss.



The same goes for the defense. Three sacks and physical football are nice, but explosive plays can erase a lot of good work in a hurry. If Washington wants to take advantage of a vulnerable division rival, those Week 1 flashes have to become something more consistent from start to finish.



That's really what Sunday comes down to for me. Last week, I wanted to know whether the Commanders were actually better. This week, I want to know whether being better is enough to turn a close loss into the kind of win that leaves a division rival sitting at 0-2.



Last weekend they showed us they were better; now this weekend it's time to put that "better" to use and turn it into something. They must address the following four questions:



- Can they finish?

- Can David Blough adjust when needed?

- Can the defense eliminate the disastrous explosives?

- Can Washington take advantage of a wounded division rival?



The answer to those four questions will dictate the finish to this football game. If Washington really is better, Sunday is the time to prove it by sending Dallas to 0-2.



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