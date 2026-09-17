The Question Washington Must Answer: Can the Secondary Stop CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens?

No matter how many things worked defensively in Philadelphia, the cheap explosive plays the Commanders' defense surrendered undermined the whole effort. There is no rest for the weary this week, as the team will travel to Dallas, where CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens await them, two receivers who are more than capable of doing exactly what Washington has struggled with. Head coach Dan Quinn already knows what Washington is facing. "The explosive plays, that's the thing that keeps you up at night when you see a team like that that has especially two premier receivers outside."



Philadelphia finished with only 318 yards of total offense, but 202 of them came on just five plays. Dontayvion Wicks went for 64 yards, Saquon Barkley broke a 42-yard run, DeVonta Smith had a 31-yard catch, Jalen Hurts scrambled for 22 on third-and-18, and Dallas Goedert finished that drive with a 43-yard touchdown. That's almost 64 percent of the Eagles' offense coming from five plays, which is a pretty good way to waste everything else the defense did well.

It’s time to bench Washington Commanders CB #0 Mike Sainristil. He looks lost out there. His instincts are now taking him away from the ball.



🎥 https://t.co/LsGtnUJKAp pic.twitter.com/8raBYhNk10 — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) September 15, 2026

Mike Sainristil was at the center of some of those problems, and Quinn didn't exactly hide from it afterward. Sainristil played 54 of Washington's 55 defensive snaps, but finished with a 29.3 PFF coverage grade after giving up some of the biggest plays of the afternoon. This isn't suddenly a conversation about whether Sainristil can play, but Dallas is absolutely going to test whether Washington cleaned up what went wrong against Philadelphia.



Quinn was direct when asked about the big plays involving Sainristil. "The touchdown play definitely felt like, as the motion got over, man, like, you have to go get set. And those are things that we have to get corrected. We've definitely identified a few things that, ‘Hey, man, these are the things that we have to get corrected.’ Mike's a very good competitor," Quinn said. "I'm certain that we will, but to have that type of play and just not have the right focus at the right time, completely not acceptable. On the second play, the deep pass play, I think you're referring to kinda the same thing as you lost track of the ball, like, ‘Finish it out, man.’ And so, I think that's the lesson in the game. It wasn't schematically related to him or something that. Communication error or some normal things that go into a big play to go. So, that's definitely the things we've identified with him, and I'm certain that he'll work on that. We definitely need to."

Commanders CB Mike Sainristil on bouncing back from his performance in Philadelphia: "I'm not somebody that is going to sit there and sulk in it. for the people that think that is what I'm doing. That's the complete opposite. I'm not that type of person." pic.twitter.com/DDItPdIYg6 — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 16, 2026

What makes it even more interesting is how heavily Daronte Jones leaned on the same core four defensive backs in his first game as Washington's defensive coordinator. Amik Robertson and Jeremy Reaves played every defensive snap, while Sainristil and Nick Cross missed only one apiece. Quan Martin played 21 snaps and Rasul Douglas just 17, so despite all the camp talk about moving pieces around, Jones essentially rode the same four defensive backs for most of the afternoon.



Dallas presents a different problem because Lamb and Pickens can hurt Washington in different ways. Lamb can move all over the formation and create problems underneath or downfield, while Pickens gives Dak Prescott a receiver who can win vertically and turn a 50-50 ball into a huge play. Dallas didn't exactly light up the Giants through the air in Week 1, as Prescott threw for only 175 yards, but that doesn't make Lamb and Pickens any less dangerous against a secondary that just showed everybody exactly where it can be attacked. Quinn said the answer starts with how Washington chooses to cover them. "Yeah, I think it's the coverage style. What are you playing? How are you playing it? When it's just purely isolation and some of them run different types of routes. Playing through the hands, using your techniques... hopefully not too many times where, hey, you are by yourself, and everybody knows it, and here you go. So that would be certainly one way to help onto that, but also playing your technique going through it."

When the Chiefs met Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens last season 👀 pic.twitter.com/9en4J5VpVe — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) May 17, 2026

The realistic way for this defense to get back on track is through cleaner communication and better execution of what Jones installed throughout the offseason program and camp; one week is not enough time to overhaul the structure. One thought: if that core group starts getting stressed again, will Jones work Douglas and Martin into the rotation more? The team isn't looking for perfection; they just need the explosives to stop being catastrophic.



While Washington showed in Week 1 that teams will need to account for their pass rush, they need to show that they can consistently finish those situations without giving something back on the back end of the defense. Week 2 will better show whether this was an isolated incident against the Eagles or something opponents can deliberately attack every week. The Commanders need to tighten it up; if Lamb and Pickens repeatedly get behind their secondary, Washington has a much bigger problem than one bad afternoon in Philadelphia.

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