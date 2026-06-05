Contract Year Countdown: Why Frankie Luvu’s Next Big Payday Depends on a Bounce-Back 2026

If there was one player who epitomizes Dan Quinn's player culture thus far with the Washington Commanders, it's Frankie Luvu. The guy gets his job done on the field and appears to rally the locker room around the idea that the team comes first. What's more to like than that? It certainly helps that he's a soft-spoken friend to everyone he meets and resembles one of the Anoaʻi family in pro wrestling, specifically the WWE's Uso Brothers, Jay (Joshua Samuel Fatu) & Jimmy (Jonathan Solofa Fatu).



2026 certainly looks to be an interesting year for Luvu, who is entering the last year of a 3-year, $31 million contract he signed on March 11, 2024. During his two seasons in Washington, Luvu (30) hasn't missed a single start since putting on the burgundy and gold. In 34 games, he's registered 185 tackles, 17 for loss, 27 QB Pressures, 20 QB hits, 3 forced fumbles (2 recovered), and 11 sacks. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2024 following Washington's run to the NFC Championship Game.

The 2025 Production Dip

Gauging this situation will be an ongoing process as the team progresses through training camp, into preseason, and beyond. While the combined numbers Frankie has put up are good for the two-year stretch he's put in, they did dip a bit last season when he had 7 fewer tackles for loss and 8 fewer QB hits, along with 5 fewer sacks. It's safe to say that Commanders General Manager Adam Peters noticed this while reviewing his current roster plan.

Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) walks off the field after pregame warmup prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A Modern Defensive Chess Piece

That said, linebackers who play 34 straight games (technically 51 since Frankie didn't miss a game his last year in Carolina either) and consistently are part of the answer on that side of the ball are near impossible to find. That alone will help drive up Luvu's value on the open market. Especially with Luvu being the chess piece he is now under the new defensive coordinator, Daronte Jones. Frankie can line up inside, stack the box, or slide out wide on the edge and rush the passer. Jones' system calls for pressure at awkward angles and for lining up at multiple spots across the field. It doesn't take a football IQ of 150 to know a mad scientist like Jones is already excited at the idea of what he can do with a player like Frankie Luvu.

The Path to Maximizing His Next Deal

If Luvu wants to maximize his contract offer, he'll have to stay consistent in the pressures deparatment and not tail off any further in other areas. In fact, he likely needs to improve on his sack and tackles for loss totals from a year ago. Slightly in Luvu's defense, last year the defense felt like a rudderless ship until Dan Quinn took over playcalling, and even then, there were issues on the roster. It's hard to fully blame a guy who is still showing up and giving his all when the staff clearly failed him.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.