Tuesday, the Commanders were back at it again out at Ashburn, Virginia, at OTAs. The team practiced outside for the first time in June, and the day was highlighted by the speed that was shown on the defensive side of the ball and the buzz of the unknown on the offensive side.



The morning started out with news that the front office had hired three new scouts, Andrew Dowell, John Waters, and Keenan Guthrie. May was apparently a big month for the team, as several individuals were promoted, leaving three spots that these wonderful people were able to fill. A few moments into practice, we learned the team had signed veteran tight end Anthony Firkser to the 90-man roster and released wide receiver Ja'Cory Brooks.



Below is a list of quotes from the day, along with some videos from Twitter/X.

Commanders Video Tweets From OTAs

“First thing I see is just a really competitive group. You see it, I think [WR Jaylin] Lane is taking that step that you'd hope to see a player take from year one to year two of what it can be. The addition of [WR Van] Jefferson of the things that he's bringing. And then [WR] Dyami [Brown] coming back here, there's maybe a quicker connection that takes place with somebody that you had familiarity with. I probably saw that maybe faster than I even expected in some of the spaces. So, a lot to be worked out into the room, certainly [WR] Antonio [Williams] being a part of it, but inside to outside he's played more inside on the first week. That'll be a little bit more over the next few days how we'll adjust. So, I think there's still roles in how we'd work that and some experimenting for sure that needs to take place now and into camp as well. ” - Dan Quinn

As @john_keim would say … back at it



Trey Amos is here too pic.twitter.com/3HpSzoZSwr — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 2, 2026

A quick look at LB Sonny Styles from today’s OTA practice pic.twitter.com/doxggmSWZI — Skylar Nelson (@SkyMad03) June 2, 2026

Odafe Oweh working some pash rush moves pic.twitter.com/8o6oZnTIS4 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 2, 2026

THE COACH AND THE QB: DQ and JD5 chat it up at Round 2 of #Commanders OTAS@JPFinlayNBCS #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/C1zEJE4PpN — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) June 2, 2026

Bill Croskey-Merritt was getting ready to do some team drills, but was pulled away to go to the side field with strength and conditioning coaches pic.twitter.com/3tTyYyjuJc — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 2, 2026

Nick Cross looking smooth in coverage pic.twitter.com/41p43TZ8eQ — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) June 2, 2026

Getting Chiggy with it.



Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo working on ball security pic.twitter.com/VMZUKieQU0 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 2, 2026

Daron Payne working some footwork drills pic.twitter.com/ZmDGTJqICs — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 2, 2026

Commanders FG kicking competition



Jake Moody 6/6 54 long



Drew Stevens 4/6 missed wide right from 49, low left from 54 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 2, 2026

What a difference a year makes.



Great to see Terry McLaurin at OTA's pic.twitter.com/IwY068qOry — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 2, 2026

A quick look at WR Luke McCaffrey from today’s OTA practice pic.twitter.com/cgiJnuZK7y — Skylar Nelson (@SkyMad03) June 2, 2026

Dyami makes the grab during individual drills pic.twitter.com/y3pFLDwaNu — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 2, 2026

The O-Line getting some work in from today’s OTAs pic.twitter.com/nEn2JKqPcw — Skylar Nelson (@SkyMad03) June 2, 2026

Interviews

Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo was asked about this offense.



He said, "just the space, man. The amount of space, I feel like a player like me who's really good with the ball in his hands is going to enjoy this offense." pic.twitter.com/EJVlpJGse0 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 2, 2026

#Commanders WR TREYLON BURKS HAS A MASSIVE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A MAJOR PLAYER IN THE OFFENSE DURING 2026 🏈 pic.twitter.com/kycuQ8DFYW — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 2, 2026

Chopped it up with #Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown after practice.



After a one-year stint with the Jags, he's back with the team that gave him a shot back in 2021.



Loves being back with Terry, the competition in the receiver room, and this new-look offense. pic.twitter.com/TdyNrzA1mk — Natalie Spala (@_nataliespala) June 2, 2026

LIVE: OC David Blough speaks to the media before today's OTA https://t.co/2FFqrDbrHd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2026

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