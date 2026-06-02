Tracking the Daily Reps at Commanders OTAs: Notes, Quotes, Twitter/X Recap, and Videos (6-2-2026)
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Tuesday, the Commanders were back at it again out at Ashburn, Virginia, at OTAs. The team practiced outside for the first time in June, and the day was highlighted by the speed that was shown on the defensive side of the ball and the buzz of the unknown on the offensive side.
The morning started out with news that the front office had hired three new scouts, Andrew Dowell, John Waters, and Keenan Guthrie. May was apparently a big month for the team, as several individuals were promoted, leaving three spots that these wonderful people were able to fill. A few moments into practice, we learned the team had signed veteran tight end Anthony Firkser to the 90-man roster and released wide receiver Ja'Cory Brooks.
Below is a list of quotes from the day, along with some videos from Twitter/X.
Commanders Video Tweets From OTAs
“First thing I see is just a really competitive group. You see it, I think [WR Jaylin] Lane is taking that step that you'd hope to see a player take from year one to year two of what it can be. The addition of [WR Van] Jefferson of the things that he's bringing. And then [WR] Dyami [Brown] coming back here, there's maybe a quicker connection that takes place with somebody that you had familiarity with. I probably saw that maybe faster than I even expected in some of the spaces. So, a lot to be worked out into the room, certainly [WR] Antonio [Williams] being a part of it, but inside to outside he's played more inside on the first week. That'll be a little bit more over the next few days how we'll adjust. So, I think there's still roles in how we'd work that and some experimenting for sure that needs to take place now and into camp as well. ” - Dan Quinn
Interviews
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East.Follow NFLFanzone