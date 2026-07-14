Q&A: Commanders Rookie QB Athan Kaliakmanis on Charity Win, Jayden Daniels and Washington



Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has not walked out on the practice field of his first NFL training camp yet, but he already has a win in his pocket representing the franchise.



This victory did not come on the football field. It came at Great Wolf Lodge Maryland, where Kaliakmanis participated in the inaugural NFC East Rookies Challenge and helped earn $13,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington. Altogether, the three rookies helped raise $36,000.



The event brought three NFC East rookies together for a series of competitions inside the resort's indoor water park. Kaliakmanis was the Commanders representative, while New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Francis "Sisi" Mauigoa and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Markel Bell also took part.



Each player competed with a small group of kids on behalf of their respective Boys & Girls Club in each team's local market. This gave the event a light, good-hearted division-rivalry feel with a much bigger purpose attached. You can view the entire event over on YouTube, but the highlights featuring Athan are below.

Watch: Athan Kaliakmanis and NFC East rookies compete at Great Wolf Lodge Maryland

Kaliakmanis won the Wave Pool and Lazy River challenges and was ultimately crowned the NFC East Rookies Challenge Champion. Bell won the Hoops Challenge for Philadelphia, and Mauigoa won the Water Slide Race for New York.



For Kaliakmanis, the victory meant more than simply winning an NFC East rookies competition.



“I thought it was an amazing experience to be part of the competition benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs at Great Wolf Lodge,” Kaliakmanis said. “Being able to raise money for a better cause has always been something that I’ve wanted to do, and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. It meant everything to me.”

That was a fitting early introduction for a rookie still trying to make his first impression in Washington. Kaliakmanis also discussed joining the Commanders, learning from Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, and his approach to his first NFL opportunity. The full Q&A is below.

Q&A: Commanders Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis

Athan Kaliakmanis is pictured with his three Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington teammates for the event. June, 30, 2026 - Photo by Jon Fleming Photography | Jon Fleming Photography

Philip Hughes: For Commanders fans who are still getting to know you, what should people know about who you are as a quarterback? Athan Kaliakmanis: I want people to know that I love playing the position. I love everything that comes with playing the game of football and will do everything I can to incrementally grow every single day.

Philip Hughes: When Washington drafted you, what was the first thought that went through your mind once the moment settled in? Athan Kaliakmanis: When I got drafted, the first thought that went through my mind was my appreciation for God. It was an appreciation of my journey as a whole, and I was just thankful God was with me on every step of my journey. I was then thankful for my family and just grateful I got to experience that moment with them. It was a collective effort.

Philip Hughes: You said after the draft that you wanted to be a Commander. What was it about this team, this staff, or this situation that made Washington feel like the right place for you? Athan Kaliakmanis: Washington felt like the right place for me for a number of reasons. I felt like after my visit, I really wanted to play for the coaching staff in Washington. I loved the area and the experience the entire coaching staff had as a whole. I also thought it would be a great opportunity to learn from a group of very talented NFL quarterbacks. I couldn’t have asked for a better situation.

Philip Hughes: You are walking into a quarterback room with Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota. What are you trying to take from both of those guys as you start your NFL career? Athan Kaliakmanis: I think my approach as I’ve been in Washington so far is constantly taking in pieces of information from Jayden, Marcus and Sam. They all have played the position at a high level, and right now learning as much as I can from them has helped my game out tremendously. Experience goes a long way, so being in a room with guys that have so much experience has helped me in more ways than I could’ve hoped for.

Philip Hughes: Jayden is already the face of the franchise here. From what you have seen so far, what has stood out most about the way he works and leads? Athan Kaliakmanis: I think Jayden is an incredible leader and athlete. I think the way he treats people says a lot about who he is, and the energy he brings to the building is contagious. I think Jayden’s IQ in terms of being confident and decisive is something I’m learning from him every time he steps on a football field.

Philip Hughes: You had stops at Minnesota and Rutgers before getting to the NFL. Looking back, what did that college journey teach you about handling change, competition and adversity? Athan Kaliakmanis: Looking back, my college journey was full of change and adversity. I would say the biggest thing I learned about my journey is to live exactly where my feet are. Not to think about the future, or the past, but to be in that exact moment. When I was in the moment, it didn’t matter what happened the play before or what was going to be the play after. All that mattered was putting my team in the best position to execute that play.

Philip Hughes: At Rutgers, you seemed to grow a lot as a quarterback and a leader. What changed most for you there, either mentally or mechanically? Athan Kaliakmanis: I think what changed most for me was my intentionality with every single thing I did on a football field and in the meeting room. Whether it was warm-ups, team periods, walkthroughs, lifting, conditioning, meetings, etc., I approached every rep like it was a rep for the Super Bowl.

Philip Hughes: As a late-round quarterback, you know nothing is handed to you. How do you approach trying to earn trust when every rep, meeting, and preseason snap matters? Athan Kaliakmanis: I approach every single day with the mentality to get incrementally better. Whether it’s in meetings, the practice field, the weight room, whatever it is. To not make the same mistakes twice and to constantly continue to work on my decision-making.

Philip Hughes: What part of your game do you think gives you the best chance to stick and grow at this level, and what part are you most focused on improving right now? Athan Kaliakmanis: I think the part of my game that gives me the best opportunity to stick at this level is my confidence and my decisiveness. I trust my eyes with what I see when I’m playing the game, and I don’t second-guess my decision-making when I make it. I am most focused on improving my understanding of the offense right now. Learning every piece of information about every play is my main focus right now.

Athan Kaliakmanis is pictured with his three Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington teammates in the pool for the event. June, 30, 2026 - Photo by Jon Fleming Photography | Jon Fleming Photography

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