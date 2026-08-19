Police Records Reveal Details Behind Dorance Armstrong’s One-Game NFL Suspension

According to a report by The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Washington Commanders edge rusher Dorance Armstrong was arrested in May 2025 after kicking a Frisco, Texas, police officer while officers were trying to place him in a patrol car, based on police and court records Jhabvala obtained. Armstrong was suspended without pay for Washington’s regular-season opener for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, but the NFL did not disclose the conduct behind the punishment when it announced the ban. Jhabvala's report fills in the details on the situation, what happened during the arrest, and how the case was eventually resolved.

What Police Say Happened

According to the arrest report cited by Jhabvala, after his girlfriend reported that he was intoxicated and trying to remove her and her two children from the residence, officers were dispatched to Armstrong’s Frisco home. Armstrong’s girlfriend told the police the two had been arguing, but there had been no physical altercation between her and Armstrong.



The report stated that Armstrong later entered the backyard, pounded on windows and doors, and became increasingly agitated as his girlfriend prepared to leave with the children. Officers who were dispatched to the scene decided to arrest him for public intoxication after viewing his behavior and determining he was a potential threat to himself or others. The report went on to say Armstrong resisted being placed into the patrol vehicle and kicked a third officer in the chest as that officer reached across him to secure his seat belt.

The NFL suspended Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong for the first game of the regular season for violating its personal conduct policy. pic.twitter.com/SKURmUoEzF — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2026

Armstrong Faced Multiple Charges

Armstrong was originally charged with assaulting a peace officer with bodily injury, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. Jhabvala’s reporting goes on to say the case was ultimately resolved through a plea agreement involving "deferred adjudication community supervision," meaning Armstrong entered a guilty plea while the court withheld entering a conviction. The report goes on to say that the charges were reduced to a Class A misdemeanor and Armstrong received nine months of conditional probation, 30 hours of community service, anger-management requirements, substance-abuse screening, and a $100 fine, among other conditions.



Armstrong is currently returning to football after an ACL injury ended his 2025 season, which started strong with 5.5 sacks in seven games. Armstrong’s suspension begins Aug. 30 and will keep him out of Washington’s regular-season opener against Philadelphia.



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