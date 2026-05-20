New ESPN Projection Model Outlines Steep Climb Ahead for the Revamped Commanders

The Washington Commanders went through a roster overhaul this offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft, and those new additions will be tasked with helping turn things around from last year's disappointing season.

It would be mighty surprising if the Commanders didn't eclipse their five wins from a season ago, but there are also skeptics who believe they still won't amount to much in 2026, as Vegas oddsmakers still have their win total sitting around 7.5-8 victories.

The schedule also is a hinderance on whether or not the Commanders can achieve more wins than people think. But it seems like the data is also backing Washington to have another down year. Per ESPN's Mike Clay's 2026 projections, the Commanders are set to barely eclipse their five wins from a season ago.

Win Projection: 6

According to Clay's projection, the Commanders will win 6.3 games in 2026, which would rank them 25th out of 32 teams across the league.

Per Clay, the Commanders' offense is supposed to be around the middle of the pack (17th). Quarterback Jayden Daniels returns to form, coming in as one of the top quarterbacks, while Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt carry the load in the backfield, combining for 13 touchdowns. Terry McLaurin leads the way for the wide receiver room with another 1,000-yard season and six touchdowns, while Antonio Williams is the only other wideout to surpass 500 receiving yards.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While the offense is still projected to have a solid season, they also paint a story of the Commanders' defense struggling once again.

Clay's projections have the Commanders' defense finishing 30th amongst the 32 other teams in the NFL. Despite this side of the ball being completely overhauled with athletic talent, youth, and versatility, it apparently will be something that is a work in progress rather than immediate success.

Odafe Oweh and Dorance Armstrong are expected to lead the way with eight and seven sacks, respectively, when getting after the quarterback. Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Sonny Styles is set to lead the Commanders in tackles with 123, while the secondary continues to struggle, with not a single player on the backend having more than two interceptions.

These are projections that are driven by data, so they should be taken with a grain of salt. However, if things don't go the Commanders' way, and they are often injury-plagued like they were a season ago, this projection could very likely hit the nail on the head. While a reality, it seems very unlikely that things carry over from last season, and while it might not net the immediate result many would like, as long as Washington takes a step in the right direction, they will be in good shape.

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