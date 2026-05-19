Dan Quinn Officially Lines Up 2 Joint Practices to Test Commanders Roster Overhaul

The Washington Commanders found out when they would face their 2026 opponents with the official schedule being released last week.

Washington is set to have one of the tougher schedules in 2026, but before they get to games that matter, they will have Organized Team Activities (OTAs), training camp, and the preseason. All of these are precursors for the team to get where they want to be heading into the regular season.

Along with finding out the schedule, they also have their preseason opponents scheduled, and with it, head coach Dan Quinn has officially narrowed down two joint practice dates with two of their preseason opponents, the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens.

Home Session: Miami Dolphins (August 12th)

The Commanders will play the Dolphins on August 14th, with the joint practice set for the 12th of the month in Ashburn, Virginia.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) Mandatory Credit: Ana Beltran/Reuters via Imagn Images | Ana Beltran/Reuters via Imagn Images

As with every joint practice, it allows the starters to get close to live game action without actually having to play a game. It will be the first time we see the Commanders' new free agents and rookies against competition other than each other, and who will be leading the defense for the team following the departure of Bobby Wagner.

It will be a low-stakes environment for Washington's defense under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones against the new regime in Miami after the firing of Mike McDaniel, the release of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, and the arrival of head coach Jeff Hafley and quarterback Malik Willis.

Away Session: Baltimore Ravens (August 26th)

Washington will play the Ravens in the last tune-up preseason game of the season on August 28th, with joint practice set to be held on the 26th.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The "Battle of the Beltways" returns in the preseason after both sides agreed to cancel last year's practice due to conflicts. Before last year's saga, the Commanders and Ravens' joint practice in 2023 led to major scuffles throughout the day, making this practice one to absolutely follow.

The Commanders' offense will get a true test against a tough defense led by Kyle Hamilton and will likely be Jayden Daniels' final tune-up before the regular season, as long as he is withheld from the actual preseason matchup. This will be key as the Commanders head into their Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, who also own one of the NFL's more dominating defenses.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.