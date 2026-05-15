Explaining Why Commanders Fans Are Furious About Bye Week Timing

The Washington Commanders knew coming in that they would have a tough schedule due to the opponents they would be facing in 2026. But following the recent official schedule release for this upcoming season, the NFL didn't do them any favors.

From a tough stretch to open the season, a trip across the pond to London, and a back-half stretch of the season, Commanders' fans aren't all that thrilled with how things lined up. With their bye week set for Week 7 on the NFL calendar, let's dive into why the fans are explicitly not happy.

London Hangover

The biggest source of the anger felt by fans is the Week 4 trip to London to face off against the Indianapolis Colts and what comes after it.

Teams usually get a bye week or an extra day of rest after returning from a game overseas, but the NFL didn't do that here with the Commanders. Washington will have to fly back from London and immediately get prepared for a divisional rival game against the New York Giants in Week 5, before having a cross-country flight to San Francisco to face the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

This type of mileage puts the team at a major disadvantage early in the season, before the team's Week 7 bye.

Murderers' Row

Outside of the obvious lack of attention to the Commanders' opponents from Week 4 to their bye, the first six weeks of the schedule are a brutal gauntlet with no let-up.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Starting the season with two divisional road games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, and then hosting the defending Super Champion Seattle Seahawks, is less than ideal for a team welcoming in tons of new players and new schemes on both sides of the ball.

With this start, mixed with the constant travel leading up to the bye week, it makes it feel like that break will come a little too late.

The Marathon

While we have focused on the Commanders' bye week not coming sooner, there is also the argument that it should be later in the season.

Since the bye comes in Week 7, the Commanders will have to finish off the season with 11-straight games, with games against the Minnesota Vikings, Cowboys, Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. All of whom present their own problems and are seriously looking to become contenders of their own if they aren't already.

As the season wears on, the Commanders could be presented with challenges like injuries and heavy legs. These issues could have a drastic impact on whether or not the Commanders are able to make a playoff push.

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