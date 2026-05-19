5 Must-Watch Games on the Commanders 2026 NFL Schedule

At first glance of the Washington Commanders' 2026 schedule, they will not have the luxury of easing into it. If the franchise does not want a repeat of the 2025 season, they have to come out of the tunnel swinging.

This year’s schedule of course features divisional battles, but it is also packed with cross-country and international travel, along with several primetime games. If the team wants to be NFC contenders, they will have to get past some of them first.

Washington enters the season with a top-10 hardest strength of schedule. Here are the five must-watch games Commanders fans should have circled immediately.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Week 1: at Philadelphia Eagles

Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 13 | 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

There is no soft launch for Washington this season. The Commanders begin 2026 with back-to-back NFC East road games, starting at Lincoln Financial Field against the defending division champion Eagles.

Facing the Eagles means the Commanders do not have time to experiment or slowly build chemistry. They will need to be sharp immediately. If Washington wants to send a shockwave through the NFC East, stealing a road win against Philadelphia would do just that.

Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Home Opener)

Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 27 | 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

After opening with road trips against Philadelphia and Dallas, Washington will return to Northwest Stadium for Week 3 to face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

This game can serve as a measuring stick for Washington. As the Commanders look to have a different outcome than last year, defeating the defending champions would instantly elevate the perception of this roster and prove the Commanders belong in conversations with the league’s elite teams.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Week 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts (London Game)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 4 | 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Washington heads overseas in Week 4 for a matchup against Indianapolis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It marks the franchise’s first trip abroad since 2017 and gives the Commanders back-to-back seasons with an international appearance. Last season, the Commanders faced the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain.

The NFL did not grant Washington a bye week following the London trip, meaning the team will fly back across the Atlantic and immediately prepare to host the Giants in Week 5.

Week 6: at San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)

Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 19 | 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

This matchup launches one of the toughest stretches on the Commanders' schedule with four primetime games in a five-game span.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Commanders head west to face the 49ers on Monday Night Football, where history has not exactly been kind to them. Washington has not won a road game against San Francisco since 2004.

Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday Night Football)

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 23 | 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

By late November, the playoff picture begins separating the real contenders, and this Monday night showdown against Cincinnati could become a defining moment for Washington.

The Commanders will benefit from an extended 11-day break after a Thursday night matchup against the Giants in Week 10, giving them additional preparation and recovery time heading into the Bengals game.

A win here could provide major momentum entering the final stretch of the season.

A Schedule That Will Test Everything

The Commanders will travel 18,491 miles during the 2026 season while playing in seven standalone windows, making this one of the franchise’s most demanding schedules in years.

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