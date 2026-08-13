Commanders Rookie Joshua Josephs Keeps Building Case for Early Role

Joshua Josephs continued his tour of disruption at Wednesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, getting into quarterback Quinn Ewers' face quickly enough on one rep that it would likely have ended in a sack during a game. The Dolphins were the first live, non-teammate opponents he's squared up against since turning pro.

Pro Football plus: Spotlight is on Rookie OLB Joshua Josephs. All I know is he’s cooking on the football field and he said he’s a great cook in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/MV36eIBROo — Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) August 11, 2026

A Fifth-Round Steal? Josephs Exceeds Early Expectations

Josephs began camp as a fifth-round developmental edge rusher trying to prove he deserved to be drafted higher, but after repeatedly flashing in pads and then carrying that production into the Miami practice, the better question is how quickly the Washington Commanders can actually use him.



Josephs had already produced sacks and pressures, including a collection of disruptive plays once the pads came on, with wins against Andrew Wylie and Brandon Coleman. Now, knowing he was able to get the same result against different blocking techniques and players who have not spent the last two weeks learning his nuances, he knows he's making progress.



Dan Quinn has had his eyes on Josephs for a while and had this to say Monday, "I thought Josh, he’s on the right trajectory. I feel his length as a pass rusher. How does that come to life? Long arm. Gain separation on offensive tackle. He’s got a nice natural bend to him. So those are two things that you want. And so seeing that come to life, he’s gaining more experience going against different guys. So I like the battles that I see with him and the other guys. I think he’s off to a good start."



Clearly, Quinn can foresee that Josephs' skill set is a fit for the pro game. The length, separation, and natural bend he spoke of were three reasons Dolphins linemen had issues stopping him.



Washington believes the structure around Josephs could allow him to develop more quickly than a typical fifth-round edge rusher. First-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has noticed as well, "Josh is, he’s picking up the tutelage of Coach Pagano. But then also, he’s surrounded by some good guys in that room," Jones said. "With KC K’Lavon Chaisson and ‘Doff’ Odafe Oweh and Dorrance Armstrong, they’re in his ear. He’s watching those guys; he’s learning from those guys. So, he’s in a good group where he can kind of fast-track a little bit some of the maturation process, but I like where he is so far."



What Jones means by "fast-track" is pointing to the fact that Josephs was drafted with obvious length and athletic ability, but only 9.5 sacks across four college seasons, which made refinement and development the primary question entering the NFL. Jones is also telling us that Josephs is learning behind Oweh, Chaisson, and Armstrong, and we can now see that he's also producing enough to make Washington consider whether that development can have an immediate payoff.

A Stacked Defensive Line Creates the Perfect Runway

One of the main reasons we know his ascension is real is the fact that the talent at his position is stacked on Washington's roster. Oweh and Chaisson are already proving to be disruptive bandits themselves, not to mention Armstrong is also back on the field, and the staff has said Javontae Jean-Baptiste has been turning heads as well. With all that talent in place, the best-case immediate role for Josephs may be a third-down role behind the veterans in obvious pass-rushing situations.



Friday's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins will mark Josephs' next major checkpoint. That should give the staff a lot more information about him to analyze, including game-time situational football and pass-rush opportunities with a live quarterback he can actually hit. Josephs still has to prove he can stay on his current trajectory, but after passing his first test with flying colors, Washington has to think his trajectory could lead him to a larger role sooner than expected.

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